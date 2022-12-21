Read full article on original website
Related
Program helps foster kids achieve college dreams
First Star Academy, a privately funded program on 15 college campuses, is teaching life skills to foster care kids in high school and helping them make it to college. Mark Strassmann takes a look at how it's changing lives.
MedicalXpress
Evidence links precarious employment and poor mental health
A new paper co-authored by King's researchers finds that insecure work can deprive people not only of the financial benefits of secure employment but also the social benefits of regular routine, identity, valued social status and positive social interactions. The research is published in the journal Work, Employment and Society.
Negative Punishment Examples Parents Need To Avoid
Behavioral scientists use the term “punishment” narrowly to describe actions that decrease the likelihood that a specific behavior is repeated. And in that academic discipline, “negative” indicates removal. So from a parenting perspective, a negative punishment entails taking something your kids enjoy away from them to get them to discontinue a behavior. Do your kids keep bickering? You take away their screen time. Does your teenager continue to exude sass after numerous warnings? They don’t get to hang out with their friends on Friday night.
FireRescue1
Benefits of therapy for first responder families
If you’ve ever thought, “I wonder if therapy would help” “Maybe he needs therapy” “Does my kid need therapy” and you’re curious about how therapy services might be helpful to your first responder family this is for you! Click here for a 23 minute podcast from American Military University called “Counseling Can Help Build a Family’s Resiliency” that discusses how therapy might be worth it for your family unit. If you have a moment of quiet on a drive or while doing things around the house please take a listen. Here’s a summary of what’s discussed.
verywellfamily.com
The Importance of Community in Black Parenting
Picture this: A child loses at a spelling bee competition. He's all alone and begins to cry until a competitor's father goes up to him and offers a word of encouragement. A preteen girl who lives with her single dad gets her period. At a loss, her father asks her “aunties” in the neighborhood to make sure she has everything she needs.
Comments / 0