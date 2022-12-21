If you’ve ever thought, “I wonder if therapy would help” “Maybe he needs therapy” “Does my kid need therapy” and you’re curious about how therapy services might be helpful to your first responder family this is for you! Click here for a 23 minute podcast from American Military University called “Counseling Can Help Build a Family’s Resiliency” that discusses how therapy might be worth it for your family unit. If you have a moment of quiet on a drive or while doing things around the house please take a listen. Here’s a summary of what’s discussed.

