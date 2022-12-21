Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots sees a great response again this year
About 100 volunteers came out Sunday to the Kalispell National Guard Armory to unload thousands of toys for the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program will serve about 800 local families again this year, said coordinator Kelly Hamilton of Columbia Falls. All of the toys are brand new, still in packaging. In addition to toys, about $30,000 in cash was raised through a radiothon by members of Bee Broadcasting, so the program can go out and buy more toys if need be. The volunteers came from all over the valley, Hamilton said — church groups, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, 4-H...
PHOTOS: Shop with a Cop
The annual event takes less fortunate youngsters in Columbia Falls and their families on a Christmas shopping trip so they can have a nice holiday. The event is funded through donations to the Columbia Falls Police Association. ...
Karen Hannah Fox
Karen Hannah Fox, 73, from Columbia Falls, and formerly Billings, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2022 after a long illness. She was surrounded at home by her loving family and animals. Karen is survived by her beloved 96-year old mother, Grace Satterthwait of Billings; her three daughters, Fawn (Scott Pereira) Fox of Boston, Massachusettes, Tammy (Joe) Hauser and Kris Scott both of Columbia Falls; her two granddaughters who she adored beyond measure – Tayler Johnson and Reese Scott – also of Columbia Falls; her two sisters of Billings, Linda Rookhuizen and Lonnie Krantz; and many loving nieces, nephews and other family...
Brutal cold Thursday, then chance of rain by Saturday
The region is expected to see a blast of arctic air Thursday morning that could be the coldest we’ve seen in 40 years, or perhaps, ever. A snowstorm already brought temperatures a few degrees below zero Monday with a brisk wind and about 6 inches of snow in Columbia Falls. Another winter storm was rolling through through Tuesday into Wednesday with cold that is expected to swoop down the divide all the way from Siberia, the National Weather Service is predicting. Tuesday was seeing heavy snow in Columbia Falls with temperatures in the single digits. In 1983, temperatures dropped about 18 below zero...
Community events on tap
Oratory contest The Columbia Falls American Legion Freedom Post will host a free dinner for high school students interested in entering its annual oratorical contest. The contest includes a chance to win a college scholarship. Parents are encouraged to attend as well. The actual competition is in January. The dinner is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Montana Veterans Home Service building. For more information contact Bill Rhine at (406) 971-7376. Women meet Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host their annual Christmas Tea on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Keynote speaker Jessica Swanson, is a local freelance writer, school board trustee and community volunteer will share her inspirational story of hope. Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com
In Oberling case, does art survive the artist?
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Nick Oberling case has also created ripples across the local art world, with his art taken off walls in some venues and shows that were scheduled for 2023 put on hold. Oberling, the renowned Hungry Horse landscape painter was well established — and well-liked — in the art community. In July, Oberling was accused of trying to electrocute his significant other while she took a shower at the couple’s Hungry Horse home on July 24. He allegedly hot-wired the soap dish to a cord and then plugged it into an electrical outlet, shocking his female partner. Just two days...
River Highlands developer back, now wants more than 300 units
The River Highlands subdivision is back for a second-go around before the Columbia Falls City-County planning board in January. The original subdivision, planned for just under 50 acres of land east of the Flathead River was unanimously rejected by the board. That project featured 455 rental units — either apartments or townhomes — on 49.1 acres just east of the Highway 2 Flathead River Bridge. The project brought a host of objections by the public and the planning board found that the original plan was flawed in that it did not fit the character of the neighborhood and it also was completely...
The Blotter: Ice fishing after curfew
Dec. 7 A concerned student informed police after reading a school shooting threat written in the bathroom at the high school. A man reported being stalked by his ex wife who was interested in what he was doing. Police had to escort a belligerent man who was bothering a family at the North Fork Trailer Park. Dec. 8 A van with out of state plates and an intoxicated driver was seen tailgating and swerving through Columbia Falls. Dec. 9 A driver complained to police when stuck in traffic that a neighboring car’s music was too loud. A female was seen snooping through employee’s...
PHOTOS: Night of Lights 2022
Scenes from the annual Night of Lights Parade down Nucleus Avenue in Columbia Falls on Friday, Dec. 2. ...
School concerts coming up
A host of school holiday concerts are coming up. At Ruder Elementary School Dec. 15 the third grade starts off the singing at 1:15 p.m., then fourth grade about 40 minutes later and fifth grade 40 minutes after that. Then on Friday, Dec. 16, Kindergarten starts its concert about 8:50 a.m., followed by first grade at 9:30 a.m. and second grade at 10:10 a.m. At the junior high, the choir concerts are Dec. 8 starting with sixth grade at 6 p.m. and seventh and eighth at 7:15 p.m. The band concerts are Dec. 12 starting with sixth grade at 6 p.m. with seventh and eighth grade to follow. The high school choir concerts are 7 p.m. Dec. 13, the band concert is 7 p.m. Dec. 15 featuring Wind Ensemble, Concert Band and both percussion groups and a holiday Jazz Cafe featuring both music and song and dancing is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Cedar Creek Lodge. The concert is free, but donations are appreciated.
Speech does well in Kalispell
The Columbia Falls Wildcats Speech and Debate team competed last weekend in the Kalispell Western Regional AA tournament at Glacier High School with 18 schools, placing first in the ABC Sweeps and fourth overall. The following students placed in their events: Eddie Chisholm, first in Lincoln Douglas Debate Eleanor Hollingsworth and Kynsleigh Gould, first in Policy Debate Zack Tillman and Lucas Counts, second in DUO Interpretation Aiden Rohn and Brayden Crawford, fourth in Public Forum Makinzie Taylor, sixth in Humorous Interpretation Carson Settles, sixth in Informative Ruby Davis, seventh in Informative Lauren Rogers and Boone Shanks, eighth in Public Forum Ava Minns-Prezeau, eighth in Legislative Debate The team travels to Stevensville this weekend.
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died December 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
Flu, Covid cases on the rise
By MATT BALDWIN For the Hungry Horse News Influenza cases in Montana hit a sharp rise at the start of December, with nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 50 new hospitalizations reported statewide last week. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services weekly influenza report, cases and hospitalizations have rapidly increased in recent weeks and are far ahead of historical averages for this time of year. Season to date, the department has reported 2,708 total flu cases, 120 hospitalizations and two deaths associated with flu. Flathead County reported 73 new cases during the week ending Dec. 3. Logan Health Medical Center officials...
Man dies in house fire north of Polebridge
Columbia Falls and Blankenship firefighters responded to a fatal house fire up the North Fork Saturday morning. Columbia Falls Fire chief Karl Weeks said the cabin was located 18 miles north of Polebridge. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:02 a.m., but because of the distance to the fire, arrived at 7:39 a.m. It was 53 miles up bad roads to the scene of the blaze. By then, the cabin was flattened and all that was left were some propane lines still burning. Firefighters later found a man and his dog in the remains of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Weeks said. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man’s remains were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for DNA analysis. The man lived alone and neighbors who may have known the victim’s family members are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610. Having next of kin can be critical in positively identifying the victim, Heino noted. Firefighters were off the scene at 12:33 p.m. According to social media posts, a candlelight vigil for the man is planned for 5 p.m. Friday.
City will go ahead and hire firefighters, sans federal grant
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Federal grant or not, the City of Columbia Falls will go ahead and hire three full-time firefighters later this month. The historic move will create a paid fire department force with four total firefighters, including chief Karl Weeks. Weeks said Monday the city was notified last week it didn’t get a Federal Emergency Management Agency Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant. If the city had received the grant, it would have paid for the three firefighters for three years, about $900,000 total. But now that it hasn’t received the grant, it will go ahead and pay for two...
Legals for December, 21 2022
No. 1754 MONTANA WATER COURT NOTICE TO WATER USERS CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBES - MONTANA - UNITED STATES COMPACT WC-0001-C-2021 The Montana Water Court has extended the deadline for filing Objections to the Compact Preliminary Decree to February 9, 2023. Order and Objection Form are available at https://courts.mt.gov/Courts/Water/Notices- Info/PublicNotices. If you have questions, please call the Montana Water Court at 1-800-624-3270 or 1-406-586-4364 or email watercourt@mt.gov. December 21, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________ No. 1754 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FLATHEAD COUNTY PLANNING BOARD REGULAR MEETING The Flathead County Planning Board will hold their regular meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, beginning at 6:00 PM in the 2nd floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street West, Suite...
City-County planning board OK's Tamarack Meadows subdivision
The Columbia Falls City-County planning board Tuesday night approved a 103-lot subdivision on 47 acres called Tamarack Meadows at the north end of Meadow Lake Resort. It’s the last portion of the master plan that was approved decades ago, but neighbors were none too happy about it. Opponents packed city council chambers claiming the subdivision was too dense, the roads that served it were too narrow, and it posed a safety risk to the folks that already lived there. But the subdivision was previously approved in 2006 and it complied with both the city’s growth policy and the zoning of the area. “Thirty...
Death Notices for Dec. 7, 2022
William Leonard Moyer A memorial service for William Leonard Moyer of Columbia Falls is planned for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Falls Senior Citizens Center. Moyer died Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022 in Columbia Falls. Noreeta Jean Anderberg, 82 Noreeta Jean Anderberg, died Nov. 30, 2022 in Whitefish, Montana. Her family is planning a celebration of her life for a later date. Information will be forthcoming. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for her family.
Thoughts of traffic, development
Growth and development are inevitable in the Flathead. It is only a matter of deciding how, where and when such growth should occur for the long-term health and sustainability of our residents. Like all subdivisions, the developer and their technical staff do not intentionally plan or design for human death. City staff and authorities responsible for reviewing and approving such subdivisions equally do not intentionally act to facilitate human death. Neither of course ultimately accepts any legal or financial responsibility for such outcomes from residential development. Yet ... the reality is human injury and even death can and do occur...
Uphill skiers must mind new lift
The winter season gets closer every day with more snow last week and colder temperatures in the single digits, making for excellent outdoor recreation opportunities. For downhill skiers, one option for staying active before the ski hill opens is to skin up Big Mountain via the East Route. Touring, or skiing uphill with the proper equipment is a great winter activity. As more snow falls the mountain gets more and more traffic, and uphill skiers must yield to downhill skiers at all times. Whitefish Mountain Resort asks that uphill skiers remain on the edge of trails. On a busy day, there are...
