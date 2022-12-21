ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Twitch Details Several Analytics Updates

Twitch detailed updates to the Analytics section of its Creator Dashboard that will roll out to all of its streamers by the end of December. The Amazon-owned streaming platform said it separated its three Insights pages—Achievements, Channel Analytics and Stream Summary—into six: Achievements, Discovery, Earnings, Engagement, Overview and Stream Summary, adding that its early testing found that it helped improve the way streamers find the data they need by 86%.
Android Police

Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
CoinDesk

ChatGPT Will Kill Search and Open a Path to Web3

It has been a long time since a software release has consumed the tech community as much as ChatGPT, the latest offering from OpenAI, the AI startup founded by Elon Musk. This chatbot, trained on massive pools of data and now able to answer any query you might have, gained more than a million users in less than a week. Post after post on Twitter revealed the inanimate interface crafting eloquent, believable prose on whatever topic was asked of it. Economist Tyler Cowen even got it to write a passable poem in iambic pentameter about economist Thomas Schelling’s theory of deterrence for foreign policy.
The Independent

Meta employee buys 12-year-lease on cruise ship studio for $300,000 to work from home around world

A Meta employee has bought a 12-year lease on a studio on a cruise ship for $300,000 (£249,000) to see the world while working from home.Austin Wells, from San Diego, purchased a lease on a 237-square-foot apartment aboard the MV Narrative which is due to launch in 2025.The 28-year-old, who works for Facebook’s parent company, says he wants to live there for at least three years while the ship sails across the globe.“It’s just like owning a condo. You can sell it, you can rent it,” Wells told CNBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopterHot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme coldLucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin
SAN DIEGO, CA
u.today

Ethereum DeFi Apps Prove Centralized as This Rising Metric Shows: Willy Woo

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheWrap

Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability

Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro, said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”
u.today

SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheDailyBeast

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Is the Worst ‘Game of Thrones’ Copycat Yet

The Witcher has become a sluggish chore that's only propped up by the glowering charisma of Henry Cavill. Consequently, the leading man's impending departure from the role of Geralt of Rivia (following 2023’s upcoming third season) doesn't bode well for the series.A lack of star magnetism is also a shortcoming of The Witcher: Blood Origin, a four-episode prequel that features no Cavill and only the sporadic appearance of Michelle Yeoh (hot on the heels of Everything Everywhere All at Once) in a ho-hum supporting part. Worse, though, is its consuming, crushing lack of imagination, its action indulging in fantasy clichés...
u.today

The Smurfs' Society Comes to Web3 Segment with ZenGo Integration

The Smurfs brand comes to the blockchain and cryptocurrencies segment as a long-term partnership between The Smurfs' Society and ZenGo wallet for digital assets kicks off. According to the official announcement shared by The Smurfs team and representatives of ZenGo wallet, the two projects started a strategic collaboration to introduce the iconic brand to a global Web3 community.
u.today

ApeCoin Price Jumps as APE Emerges Among Most-Purchased Coins for Whales

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Is Ethereum in Danger? Supply Offset Drops Drastically: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) are planning to resume advertising on Twitter, according to media reports on Saturday. The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy