Netflix to put a stop to password sharing
Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.
AdWeek
Twitch Details Several Analytics Updates
Twitch detailed updates to the Analytics section of its Creator Dashboard that will roll out to all of its streamers by the end of December. The Amazon-owned streaming platform said it separated its three Insights pages—Achievements, Channel Analytics and Stream Summary—into six: Achievements, Discovery, Earnings, Engagement, Overview and Stream Summary, adding that its early testing found that it helped improve the way streamers find the data they need by 86%.
Netflix will reportedly start making you pay to share a password in 2023
Shared accounts could become a thing of the past
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
CoinDesk
ChatGPT Will Kill Search and Open a Path to Web3
It has been a long time since a software release has consumed the tech community as much as ChatGPT, the latest offering from OpenAI, the AI startup founded by Elon Musk. This chatbot, trained on massive pools of data and now able to answer any query you might have, gained more than a million users in less than a week. Post after post on Twitter revealed the inanimate interface crafting eloquent, believable prose on whatever topic was asked of it. Economist Tyler Cowen even got it to write a passable poem in iambic pentameter about economist Thomas Schelling’s theory of deterrence for foreign policy.
Meta employee buys 12-year-lease on cruise ship studio for $300,000 to work from home around world
A Meta employee has bought a 12-year lease on a studio on a cruise ship for $300,000 (£249,000) to see the world while working from home.Austin Wells, from San Diego, purchased a lease on a 237-square-foot apartment aboard the MV Narrative which is due to launch in 2025.The 28-year-old, who works for Facebook’s parent company, says he wants to live there for at least three years while the ship sails across the globe.“It’s just like owning a condo. You can sell it, you can rent it,” Wells told CNBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopterHot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme coldLucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin
u.today
Ethereum DeFi Apps Prove Centralized as This Rising Metric Shows: Willy Woo
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro, said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”
TechCrunch
Twitter will reportedly charge $11 on iOS for Blue subscription to offset App Store fees
The report noted that the subscription plan will cost $7 per month if you purchase from the web. But it will be costlier on iOS to offset Apple’s App Store fees. Notably, Apple charges 30% fees to the developers for the first year of subscription, but it drops to 15% from the second year.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
u.today
SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Is the Worst ‘Game of Thrones’ Copycat Yet
The Witcher has become a sluggish chore that's only propped up by the glowering charisma of Henry Cavill. Consequently, the leading man's impending departure from the role of Geralt of Rivia (following 2023’s upcoming third season) doesn't bode well for the series.A lack of star magnetism is also a shortcoming of The Witcher: Blood Origin, a four-episode prequel that features no Cavill and only the sporadic appearance of Michelle Yeoh (hot on the heels of Everything Everywhere All at Once) in a ho-hum supporting part. Worse, though, is its consuming, crushing lack of imagination, its action indulging in fantasy clichés...
u.today
The Smurfs' Society Comes to Web3 Segment with ZenGo Integration
The Smurfs brand comes to the blockchain and cryptocurrencies segment as a long-term partnership between The Smurfs' Society and ZenGo wallet for digital assets kicks off. According to the official announcement shared by The Smurfs team and representatives of ZenGo wallet, the two projects started a strategic collaboration to introduce the iconic brand to a global Web3 community.
u.today
Medieval Empires (MEE) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC on December 19
Medieval Empires will be listed on MEXC Global on December 19 ,12:00 (UTC). Users are able to trade its native token MEE(MEE/USDT).Along with the listing,MEXC launched a deposit MEE to share a 1,000 MX rewards campaign. Medieval Empires is an elaborate, multi-player online strategy game set in what is now...
u.today
ApeCoin Price Jumps as APE Emerges Among Most-Purchased Coins for Whales
u.today
Is Ethereum in Danger? Supply Offset Drops Drastically: Details
u.today
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
Nothing's Carl Pei shows interest in launching a US smartphone
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has spoken on the company's interest to release a smartphone in the U.S. The company is already in the process of rectifying an issue that plagued the Phone (1)'s launch in the U.S. where it suffered from a lack of carrier support.
Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) are planning to resume advertising on Twitter, according to media reports on Saturday. The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back.
