kansascitymag.com
Why Missouri rebranded this problem fish
Our taste buds savor the flavor of pan-fried tilapia, blackened salmon, marinated catfish filets or a buttery sauteed halibut. Now, a new fish is flopping its way onto the menu. Asian carp are sometimes called “silent invaders” of the fishery world. The massive fish are known for enthusiastically leaping from...
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
See the Prettiest Missouri Cave You’re Not Allowed to Enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. However, there is one that is very pretty and is full of history that you're not allowed to go inside of. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri is an interesting place. If you're not familiar with Danville, it's just west of the St. Louis area. Only In Your State shared a nice article about this Missouri cave destination recently.
‘It’s legalized animal abuse’: Puppy-mill survivors deserve families, advocates say
If you’re looking for a canine companion this Christmas, some Quad City animal advocates are asking people to consider bringing home a shelter pet or rescue dog.
kcur.org
Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri
If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage. In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman. Sander's bill would have that language...
State of emergency: Missouri Highway Patrol expands patrols to monitor severe weather
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Emergency management officials mobilized law enforcement and expanded patrols across Missouri as a state of emergency blankets the Show-Me State. Governor Mike Parson activated the National Guard to accompany Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers as they monitor roadways and clear dangerous obstructions or potential wreckage from highways. Severe winter weather, including snow, bitter cold temperatures, and strong gusts of wind, swept through Missouri and into parts of Illinois on Thursday morning.
kcur.org
What even is Ozark cuisine?
Hungry For MO is a production of KCUR Studios, with support from the Missouri Humanities Council. It’s hosted by Natasha Bailey and Jenny Vergara. This episode was written and produced by Suzanne Hogan with editing from Gabe Rosenberg and Mackenzie Martin. Sound design and mix by Suzanne Hogan with help from Paris Norvell. Music this episode from Blue Dot Sessions.
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation extension
(Des Moines) Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 20, 2023. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
lakeexpo.com
Missouri Hunters Harvested Three Elk This Season, And One Of Them Used A Bow
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery portion of the 2022 elk-hunting season, Oct. 15-23, and two bull elk during the firearms portion, Dec. 10-18. The three Missouri hunters were each selected for one of five elk permits issued in...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
krcgtv.com
Gov. Parson activates National Guard, emergency operations center ahead of winter storm
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday afternoon he was activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of the expected winter storm later this week. Parson also activated the emergency operations center. Parson signed Executive Order 22-09 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Missouri
Let’s take a look at some of the best places to beat the heat in Missouri!. You’ve probably never seen anything like the Gunner Pool dam before. The Civil Conservation Corps built the wall on North Sylamore Creek in the 1930s, using stones from the area. The dam almost seems natural at first appearance, or like something you might learn about in a fantasy book.
showmeinstitute.org
Taxpayers Getting Burned
As I have discussed many times before, some of the worst public policy ideas in Missouri have come from the various firefighter’s unions. Whether it was the tax grab in the Robertson Fire District (dominated by union interests) or the truly terrible idea to close the municipal fire departments in Mid-St. Louis County in favor of one giant (and union dominated) fire district, there are plenty of bad policies. But the continuing effort to replace the new fireman’s pension system in the City of St. Louis by reverting to the old system may be the worst.
talkbusiness.net
Stone Bank sells to Missouri family
Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Combs family of Missouri. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The agreement will allow the Combs family to acquire Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash...
KOMU
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned
(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.
Corydon Times-Republican
‘Crypto bros’ made big donations to Iowa Democrats in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats this year received multiple donations — including one for a quarter-million dollars — from former leaders of a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company whose leader faces federal fraud charges. The Iowa Democratic Party said Wednesday it is looking into a $250,000 campaign donation from...
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her...
