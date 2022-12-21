Read full article on original website
Volunteer at Hannibal Regional receives prestigious Senior Service Award
HANNIBAL, Mo. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe presented a Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award to Janet Taylor of Palmyra for her dedicated years of volunteer service to the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary. Janet worked for more than 40 years at Hannibal Regional and now focuses...
Southeast Missouri State University to receive $10 million, other state universities receive up to $70 million
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI — Several Missouri institutions were included in the Senate-passed FY2023 government funding bill, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. In southeast Missouri, $10 million will go to the Southeast Missouri State University Health Services Building. Funding will be used for facilities and equipment.
Tri-State weather related closings
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The following activities, events, and services have been canceled or postponed because of inclement weather:. Adair County Health Department closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 22 and be closed Friday, Dec. 23. Hannibal Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22. Hannibal City Hall will...
Holiday Energy Usage Tips From Ameren Missouri
Missourians have decorated their homes for the holidays, but if you want to stay off of Santa’s naughty list, you’d better watch out by monitoring your holiday energy usage. Shelly Harmon, manager of energy efficiency at Ameren Missouri says…. In addition, the company encourages you to change out...
Federal spending bill ensures one year continuous coverage for Missouri kids in Medicaid, CHIP
Missouri will be required to provide year-long, continuous coverage for anyone under age 19 enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as part of a $1.7 trillion spending package approved by Congress Friday. In a move advocates have long pushed for as a way to avoid unnecessarily forcing children off the rolls, all […] The post Federal spending bill ensures one year continuous coverage for Missouri kids in Medicaid, CHIP appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy. Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region. As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve energy where possible. Spire is also asking commercial and industrial customers to reduce their gas usage at facilities to minimum levels necessary […]
City of Hannibal to investigate city clerk
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal City Council agreed late Tuesday night that an investigation into the practices of city clerk Angelica “Angel” Zerbonia is needed. Zerbonia has been on paid administrative leave “for about a month,” according to Mayor James Hark. City attorney James Lemon said...
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School District
The Independence School District in Missouri voted to have a four-day school week for the entire school year of 2023-2024. Photo by(Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from www.nbcconnecticut.com, and www.today.com.
Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Snow and extreme cold are headed to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking subzero temperatures for the rest of the week. Several Mid-Missouri entities are announcing closures for Thursday to stay ahead of the storm. All local closings and delays can be found here, ABC 17 will The post Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received Anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates
CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
Slight increase in new COVID-19 cases in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,237 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday. That’s 93 more, or a 1.3 percent increase from the previous week’s 7,144 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 19 new cases of...
Taxpayers Getting Burned
As I have discussed many times before, some of the worst public policy ideas in Missouri have come from the various firefighter’s unions. Whether it was the tax grab in the Robertson Fire District (dominated by union interests) or the truly terrible idea to close the municipal fire departments in Mid-St. Louis County in favor of one giant (and union dominated) fire district, there are plenty of bad policies. But the continuing effort to replace the new fireman’s pension system in the City of St. Louis by reverting to the old system may be the worst.
Shuttered hospitals in Fulton, Mexico sold again, new owner not granted an operating license
Two shuttered hospitals in Fulton and Mexico change hands once again but may never re-open. Platinum Health bought the Callaway Community Hospital and Audrain Community Hospital in April, after Noble Health announced that it was shutting the two facilities down to become financially viable. Although Noble Health had said they hoped to reopen, all 175 employees at both facilities were later furloughed.
MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals – Why?
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
