Palmyra, MO

muddyrivernews.com

Volunteer at Hannibal Regional receives prestigious Senior Service Award

HANNIBAL, Mo. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe presented a Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award to Janet Taylor of Palmyra for her dedicated years of volunteer service to the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary. Janet worked for more than 40 years at Hannibal Regional and now focuses...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Tri-State weather related closings

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The following activities, events, and services have been canceled or postponed because of inclement weather:. Adair County Health Department closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 22 and be closed Friday, Dec. 23. Hannibal Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22. Hannibal City Hall will...
QUINCY, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Holiday Energy Usage Tips From Ameren Missouri

Missourians have decorated their homes for the holidays, but if you want to stay off of Santa’s naughty list, you’d better watch out by monitoring your holiday energy usage. Shelly Harmon, manager of energy efficiency at Ameren Missouri says…. In addition, the company encourages you to change out...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Federal spending bill ensures one year continuous coverage for Missouri kids in Medicaid, CHIP

Missouri will be required to provide year-long, continuous coverage for anyone under age 19 enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as part of a $1.7 trillion spending package approved by Congress Friday.  In a move advocates have long pushed for as a way to avoid unnecessarily forcing children off the rolls, all […] The post Federal spending bill ensures one year continuous coverage for Missouri kids in Medicaid, CHIP appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
WANE 15

Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy. Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region. As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve energy where possible. Spire is also asking commercial and industrial customers to reduce their gas usage at facilities to minimum levels necessary […]
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

City of Hannibal to investigate city clerk

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal City Council agreed late Tuesday night that an investigation into the practices of city clerk Angelica “Angel” Zerbonia is needed. Zerbonia has been on paid administrative leave “for about a month,” according to Mayor James Hark. City attorney James Lemon said...
HANNIBAL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Snow and extreme cold are headed to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking subzero temperatures for the rest of the week. Several Mid-Missouri entities are announcing closures for Thursday to stay ahead of the storm. All local closings and delays can be found here, ABC 17 will The post Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
edglentoday.com

Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received Anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates

CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
suntimesnews.com

Slight increase in new COVID-19 cases in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,237 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday. That’s 93 more, or a 1.3 percent increase from the previous week’s 7,144 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 19 new cases of...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeinstitute.org

Taxpayers Getting Burned

As I have discussed many times before, some of the worst public policy ideas in Missouri have come from the various firefighter’s unions. Whether it was the tax grab in the Robertson Fire District (dominated by union interests) or the truly terrible idea to close the municipal fire departments in Mid-St. Louis County in favor of one giant (and union dominated) fire district, there are plenty of bad policies. But the continuing effort to replace the new fireman’s pension system in the City of St. Louis by reverting to the old system may be the worst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Shuttered hospitals in Fulton, Mexico sold again, new owner not granted an operating license

Two shuttered hospitals in Fulton and Mexico change hands once again but may never re-open. Platinum Health bought the Callaway Community Hospital and Audrain Community Hospital in April, after Noble Health announced that it was shutting the two facilities down to become financially viable. Although Noble Health had said they hoped to reopen, all 175 employees at both facilities were later furloughed.
MEXICO, MO
missourinetwork.tv

If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.

Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

