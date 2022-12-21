Read full article on original website
Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history
President Biden, while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of Interior on Wednesday, all but claimed to be the greatest president in U.S. history.
Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen shuts down Cruz questions on Biden family corruption allegations
Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Shaheen shut down Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's questions about President Biden's role in the 2016 firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, Again
President Joe Biden visits Phoenix, Arizona but ignores the southern borderPhoto byTwitter. President Joe Biden is visiting a border state but has no plans to visit the southern border. Since October, under Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, he has bussed 2,043 migrants on 57 buses according to Axios. Ducey followed Texas Governor Greg Abbott when he started bussing migrants to the Washington capital to show President Biden the issues he was dealing with.
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?
President Joe Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." Read to see his current net worth, how he made his money, and how it compares.
Biden is heading south of the border
President Biden is planning to head to Mexico City next month for his first scheduled foreign trip of 2023, Axios has learned. Why it matters: White House officials know they need a better political — and policy — response to stem the flow of illegal migration across America’s southern border, but there aren’t any easy solutions at hand.
Biden shows strongest sign yet that he will run in 2024
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden toasted to a 2024 presidential run during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House last week.
Hunter Biden spotted in New York as congressional probe heats up
Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, was seen Wednesday roaming the SoHo neighborhood of New York City near the gallery where his artwork has been displayed.
More than 70% of voters in poll want Biden to release secret JFK assassination records
More than 7 in 10 voters want President Joe Biden to honor a commitment he made last year and release the final trove of JFK assassination records on Dec. 15, according to a poll released Tuesday in coordination with a research group that sued the administration to force more document disclosure.
Hate It Or Love It? Joe Biden ‘Expected’ To Announce 2024 Bid For POTUS Re-Election After Holidays Says Chief Of Staff Ron Klain
Donald Trump has officially thrown his name back into the hat to become POTUS again in 2024 after he was summarily rejected and given the Dikembe Mutombo finger by America in 2020. Many have asked who the Democrats’ most viable candidate could be for the next election and there aren’t a whole lot of names that jump off the tongue. However…
Full Panel: Good gets better for Biden, bad gets worse for Trump
Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.), Republican strategist Brad Todd and Politico National Political Correspondent Meridith McGraw join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss President Biden’s string of political wins and President Trump’s latest setbacks.Dec. 8, 2022.
White House credits Biden with Democrats beating midterm expectations
President Joe Biden should get full credit for the overperformance of his party in the midterm elections, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued on Monday.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Kevin McCarthy rebuffs intraparty opposition to speakership bid after Biden dinner
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to "Jesse Watters Primetime" about the White House State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and what his caucus thought.
Biden's new math on Senate confirmations
Nearly two years into his presidency, President Biden and a 50-50 Senate have left many top positions unfilled, with dozens of embassies missing an ambassador and key agencies lacking a Senate-confirmed leader. Driving the news: The Democrat's new 51-seat Senate majority should help Biden remedy the situation. It will also...
Biden family 'fully' supports 2024 re-election campaign: Senior advisor
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, with a senior advisor telling Fox News that is a move the Biden family “fully” supports.
Biden earned political capital this fall. He’s quietly spending it.
The president and his team are making moves ahead of a likely 2024 announcement.
Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
Celebrities brought some star power — and a touch of “le charme” — as they joined lawmakers, Cabinet members and VIPs at the White House for the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, the first such event of Biden’s presidency. Among the famous faces...
Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos of the wreckage on his social media accounts.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: The simmering race to protect Biden on the Hill
The battle to become President JOE BIDEN’s top defender on Capitol Hill is on. With Republicans sharpening their investigative knives for Biden (this week, House GOP Leader KEVIN McCARTHY released a list of more than a dozen lines of inquiry into the administration), the race to succeed outgoing Rep. CAROLYN MALONEY (D-N.Y.) as the top Dem on the House Oversight Committee is raging at a fever pitch.
