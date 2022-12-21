ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, Again

President Joe Biden visits Phoenix, Arizona but ignores the southern borderPhoto byTwitter. President Joe Biden is visiting a border state but has no plans to visit the southern border. Since October, under Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, he has bussed 2,043 migrants on 57 buses according to Axios. Ducey followed Texas Governor Greg Abbott when he started bussing migrants to the Washington capital to show President Biden the issues he was dealing with.
Axios

Biden is heading south of the border

President Biden is planning to head to Mexico City next month for his first scheduled foreign trip of 2023, Axios has learned. Why it matters: White House officials know they need a better political — and policy — response to stem the flow of illegal migration across America’s southern border, but there aren’t any easy solutions at hand.
Bossip

Hate It Or Love It? Joe Biden ‘Expected’ To Announce 2024 Bid For POTUS Re-Election After Holidays Says Chief Of Staff Ron Klain

Donald Trump has officially thrown his name back into the hat to become POTUS again in 2024 after he was summarily rejected and given the Dikembe Mutombo finger by America in 2020. Many have asked who the Democrats’ most viable candidate could be for the next election and there aren’t a whole lot of names that jump off the tongue. However…
NBC News

Full Panel: Good gets better for Biden, bad gets worse for Trump

Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.), Republican strategist Brad Todd and Politico National Political Correspondent Meridith McGraw join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss President Biden’s string of political wins and President Trump’s latest setbacks.Dec. 8, 2022.
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Axios

Biden's new math on Senate confirmations

Nearly two years into his presidency, President Biden and a 50-50 Senate have left many top positions unfilled, with dozens of embassies missing an ambassador and key agencies lacking a Senate-confirmed leader. Driving the news: The Democrat's new 51-seat Senate majority should help Biden remedy the situation. It will also...
The Hill

Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces

Celebrities brought some star power — and a touch of “le charme” — as they joined lawmakers, Cabinet members and VIPs at the White House for the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, the first such event of Biden’s presidency. Among the famous faces...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The simmering race to protect Biden on the Hill

The battle to become President JOE BIDEN’s top defender on Capitol Hill is on. With Republicans sharpening their investigative knives for Biden (this week, House GOP Leader KEVIN McCARTHY released a list of more than a dozen lines of inquiry into the administration), the race to succeed outgoing Rep. CAROLYN MALONEY (D-N.Y.) as the top Dem on the House Oversight Committee is raging at a fever pitch.
