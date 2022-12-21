Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute (SHI) has released a feature-length film on the history and origin of Celebration since its 1982 inception. The film, titled 40 Years of Celebration - A Biennial Festival of Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian Cultures, begins with the first Celebration when Tlingit Haida and Tsimshian people came together for the first time to celebrate their cultures that survived.

