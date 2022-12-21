Read full article on original website
Avalanche preparedness and information for the backcountry
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With the heavy snowfall, avalanches in the backcountry are a concern. Tom Mattice, Emergency Programs Manager and Avalanche Forecaster for the City of Juneau, spoke to avalanches being a concern this snowy weekend. "The urban Avalanche Advisory for the season will begin as the storm continues...
Alaska Legislature votes $6.6 million for legislative housing near Juneau Capitol building
Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - The Assembly Building, built in 1932, will be the Legislature’s new apartment building. A House-Senate committee of the Alaska Legislature has approved spending $6.6 million to renovate a downtown Juneau office building into 33 apartments for legislators and staff. During a Monday vote...
Snow removal crews at standby all weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Snow removal is in full force to keep the roads clear and safe. Ice on the roads is also a concern, said Juneau Public Works Director Katie Koester, but the road crews are ready for the weekend. "I'd just like to let people know to be...
'Earnest Drinker' - a film that depicts relationships with alcohol
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Scott Burton, an award-winning filmmaker is bringing a hybrid documentary to Alaska. This will be Burton's fourth documentary. Burton spoke to what his documentary is about while on Capital Chat with Dano. "I'm still learning about what it means to not have alcohol in my life....
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
NWS: Winter storm warning in effect for much of Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A winter storm warning is in effect for Southeast Alaska with heavy snow expected to fall Friday afternoon. Kimberly Vaughan of the National Weather Service says the storm will bring plenty of snow to certain communities of Southeast. "So this system is kind of almost a...
SHI releases feature-length film on the origin of Celebration
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute (SHI) has released a feature-length film on the history and origin of Celebration since its 1982 inception. The film, titled 40 Years of Celebration - A Biennial Festival of Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian Cultures, begins with the first Celebration when Tlingit Haida and Tsimshian people came together for the first time to celebrate their cultures that survived.
30th annual Soccer Cup kicks off for winter solstice
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Marty McKeown with RE/MAX of Juneau spoke to the soccer cup tournament while on Capital Chat. The games will start Wednesday night and go through Christmas break and New Years. It's all volunteer-run, and was started back in 1992. McKeown said it's free to attend. "Every...
SEACC leadership hires union-busting firm to combat SEACC United
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Management-representing firm Littler Mendelson has been hired to combat SEACC United. The SEACC United union, part of the Communications Workers of America, District 7, an AFL-CIO affiliate, had submitted a request for voluntary recognition to SEACC leadership on December 12 after voting by supermajority to unionize as SEACC United on December 9.
