Residents of West Denver hoping to halt the demolition of Jewish cultural landmarks are working to create a historic district. The proposed district encompasses the area north of West Colfax between Stuart and Zenobia, up toward 17th which borders Sloans Lake. There are about 200 properties within the boundaries.Pam Smith is one of the West Side neighbors championing the effort. She said, "this is a community that has been here for a very very long time. The synagogue is right across the street and it was built in 1960 and the congregation itself is very old, it started in 1887."...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO