ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Jewish historic district proposed for Denver's West Side

Residents of West Denver hoping to halt the demolition of Jewish cultural landmarks are working to create a historic district.  The proposed district encompasses the area north of West Colfax between Stuart and Zenobia, up toward 17th which borders Sloans Lake.  There are about 200 properties within the boundaries.Pam Smith is one of the West Side neighbors championing the effort. She said, "this is a community that has been here for a very very long time. The synagogue is right across the street and it was built in 1960 and the congregation itself is very old, it started in 1887."...
DENVER, CO
burlington-record.com

Australian-inspired cafe opening on Denver’s Tennyson Street

All hands are on deck to bring a fire-damaged building in northwest Denver’s popular Tennyson Street retail district back to life. RUE, a Dallas real estate company known for its work with specialty retailers, purchased the property at 3985 Tennyson St. last November for $2.5 million, according to property records. The location had hosted Green Door Furniture, a thrift store, until a fire struck in 2016, leaving it boarded up and vacant for the last six years.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis

On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale

Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora's water supply

Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires. Nicole Fierro reports. Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora’s water supply. Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the...
AURORA, CO
coaster101.com

My First and Maybe Last Elitch Gardens Visit

Today I’m diving deep into the archives to revisit a trip I took to Elitch Gardens last year. I found myself in Denver for work and of course had to make a stop at the medium-sized amusement and water park located on the fringe of Downtown Denver, the skyline of which creates a unique backdrop for the park.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home

Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
MORRISON, CO
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency

It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History

Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy