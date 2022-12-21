One woman asks Santa for some Strange for Christmas and apparently, he always delivers! Katie, the only name she provided, lives in the UK and cheats on her husband every Christmas. She said her husband does not like to participate in the holidays so she finds someone else who will. Read more HERE.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Army operations officer Ross Downum knew he found a friend in a German pointer shorthair mix named Hunter. “When he came into my life, he absolutely changed it,” Downum said. Hunter has provided companionship and comfort for Ross, who had a stroke in May and...
Figgy pudding isn’t a holiday tradition where I am from, but I know it’s a traditional must have for a lot of people. If you don’t have a real figgy pudding, or just want to commemorate your love for them on the tree, you need this figgy pudding Christmas ornament.
Comments / 0