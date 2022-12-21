Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Writer Rax King on her favorite book, 'Dancing Queen' by Lisa Carver
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with writer Rax King about one of her favorite books, "Dancing Queen" by Lisa Carver.
NPR
Writer on how his book set in 1940s Los Angeles parallels today's illiberal democracy
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with writer Antony Marra about his book, "Mercury Pictures Presents."
Jeopardy! fans moved to tears as beloved player Ryan Long opens up about his traumatic past in new interview
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ryan Long - the Uber driver who won $300K and fans' hearts last June - has opened up like never before. He told his tragedy-filled life story to NPR, leaving people in tears and relating to him even more. Ryan, 37, the Philadelphia-based 16-time Jeopardy! star - stood...
The View’s Ana Navarro reveals scary medical diagnosis as daytime show prepares to return from holiday break
THE VIEW host Ana Navarro has revealed an eye-opening medical diagnosis as the popular talk show prepares to return from its holiday break. The 50-year-old took to social media to share the surprising news with fans. Ana, 50, posted a photo of a negative Covid-19 test on her Instagram Saturday...
'That's Not Right!': 'The View' Fans Slam Whoopi Goldberg For Majorly Snubbing Joy Behar On-Air
The View fans were left furious with Whoopi Goldberg after she failed to acknowledge her cohost's absence on the Monday, December 6, episode.As the filming began, it became visibly clear to audience members and viewers at home that there were four hosts at the table rather than the usual five. While the show's moderator, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat at the table ready to go, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were MIA — thought Goldberg notably forgot about her longtime cohost."Hello hello, welcome to The View! Sara and Sunny are not here today, as you can...
NPR
'Wait Wait' for Dec. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sarah Polley
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Sarah Polley and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg warns viewers will ‘freak out’ as she reveals ‘controversial’ opinion during live show
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has warned viewers that they might “freak" out over a controversial opinion she’s sharing with them on the live show. The 67-year-old TV personality has shared her thoughts during an on-air discussion about Casey Anthony. A little ways into Thursday’s episode of The...
NPR
Books We Love: Cookbook edition
Audio will be available later today. From NPR's Books We Love, four staff members recommend new cookbooks: "Persiana Everyday," "Masa," "Koshersoul," and "The Woks of Life."
Trevor Noah Bids Tearful Farewell During Final ‘Daily Show’ Taping
After seven years of hostingThe Daily Show, comedian Trevor Noah has officially bid farewell to his late night program, leaving his audience with a tearful goodbye as he thanked the fans and paid tribute to Black women in his monologue. Noah, who took over the Comedy Central show from Jon...
NPR
TV's favorite foul-mouthed kids from 'South Park' celebrated a big anniversary
Audio will be available later today. The animated television series South Park celebrated its 25th anniversary over the summer. The show actually began as a student film that satirized Christmas.
NPR
A fruitcake recipe that's been passed down the family for generations
Ellie King of Pittsburgh talks about the fruitcake recipe that's been passed down in her family for generations. It's part of our All Things We're Cooking series. We've been sharing audience kitchen favorites in a series called All Things We're Cooking, a clever play on the title for a daily show for which B.J. Leiderman also did the theme music. Today, Ellie King of Pittsburgh tells us about a fruitcake. That's a recipe that's been in her family for generations.
NPR
New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als has curated an exhibition on writer Joan Didion
Audio will be available later today. New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als has curated an exhibition on writer Joan Didion. It's titled "What She Means" and is on display at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
NPR
Movie Review: 'Living' and 'A Man Called Otto'
Audio will be available later today. Two new films about men who find flexibility late in life, "Living" and "A Man Called Otto," are remakes of acclaimed foreign films: Director Akira Kurosawa's "Ikuru" and Sweden's "A Man Called Ove."
NPR
She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative
Audio will be available later today. An ABC News freelance producer gathered dirt on critics of a consulting firm's powerful clients. A former network president says her actions confirm people's worst suspicions about the news media.
NPR
How to be a better movie watcher, according to film critics (plus a handy brochure!)
It's winter break and you know what that means — it's time to grab a blanket, pop some popcorn and get cozy with a movie. The question is, what should you watch? Should you go for the films being considered for the big awards like the Oscars or the Golden Globes? Should you go for old favorites? Or should you watch something totally outside your wheelhouse?
suggest.com
Can You Get ‘Final Jeopardy!’ Right But Still Lose If You Misspelled The Answer?
We were catching up on the 2022 Tournament of Champions when we came across an interesting moment during one episode’s Final Jeopardy! round. Semifinalist Tyler Rhode answered a question correctly, but his spelling was just a little bit off. As it turned out, Rhode wagered $0 on the guess, so his misspelling ultimately didn’t matter. However, the incident got us thinking—just how much does spelling count in the Final Jeopardy! round? Well. we did the research; here’s what we found out.
NPR
Burna Boy shines a light on pollution in his hometown in new documentary
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with singer Burna Boy about "The Black River: Whiskey Documentary," his short film about his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and the environmental issues there.
NPR
Movie Review: 'Babylon'
Audio will be available later today. Director Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is a comically over-the-top look at scandal-ridden 1920s Hollywood. It's a celebration of an art form in turmoil as silent films give way to talkies.
NPR
Couple who helped decorate the White House for Christmas share their love story
Audio will be available later today. In this week's StoryCorps, a husband and wife, who were chosen to decorate the White House for Christmas, tell the story of how they met.
Working at SNL as an NBC page was chaotic but super fun. Here's what the notoriously competitive interview process was like.
Michelle Tokunaga shares her tips on nailing the lengthy interview process of NBC's page program, which has a lower acceptance rate than Ivy Leagues.
Comments / 0