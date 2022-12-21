ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'That's Not Right!': 'The View' Fans Slam Whoopi Goldberg For Majorly Snubbing Joy Behar On-Air

The View fans were left furious with Whoopi Goldberg after she failed to acknowledge her cohost's absence on the Monday, December 6, episode.As the filming began, it became visibly clear to audience members and viewers at home that there were four hosts at the table rather than the usual five. While the show's moderator, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat at the table ready to go, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were MIA — thought Goldberg notably forgot about her longtime cohost."Hello hello, welcome to The View! Sara and Sunny are not here today, as you can...
NPR

'Wait Wait' for Dec. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sarah Polley

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Sarah Polley and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
NPR

Books We Love: Cookbook edition

Audio will be available later today. From NPR's Books We Love, four staff members recommend new cookbooks: "Persiana Everyday," "Masa," "Koshersoul," and "The Woks of Life."
NPR

A fruitcake recipe that's been passed down the family for generations

Ellie King of Pittsburgh talks about the fruitcake recipe that's been passed down in her family for generations. It's part of our All Things We're Cooking series. We've been sharing audience kitchen favorites in a series called All Things We're Cooking, a clever play on the title for a daily show for which B.J. Leiderman also did the theme music. Today, Ellie King of Pittsburgh tells us about a fruitcake. That's a recipe that's been in her family for generations.
NPR

Movie Review: 'Living' and 'A Man Called Otto'

Audio will be available later today. Two new films about men who find flexibility late in life, "Living" and "A Man Called Otto," are remakes of acclaimed foreign films: Director Akira Kurosawa's "Ikuru" and Sweden's "A Man Called Ove."
NPR

She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative

Audio will be available later today. An ABC News freelance producer gathered dirt on critics of a consulting firm's powerful clients. A former network president says her actions confirm people's worst suspicions about the news media.
suggest.com

Can You Get ‘Final Jeopardy!’ Right But Still Lose If You Misspelled The Answer?

We were catching up on the 2022 Tournament of Champions when we came across an interesting moment during one episode’s Final Jeopardy! round. Semifinalist Tyler Rhode answered a question correctly, but his spelling was just a little bit off. As it turned out, Rhode wagered $0 on the guess, so his misspelling ultimately didn’t matter. However, the incident got us thinking—just how much does spelling count in the Final Jeopardy! round? Well. we did the research; here’s what we found out.
NPR

Movie Review: 'Babylon'

Audio will be available later today. Director Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is a comically over-the-top look at scandal-ridden 1920s Hollywood. It's a celebration of an art form in turmoil as silent films give way to talkies.

