Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensMinneapolis, MN
Related
Bucs rally to defeat the Cardinals in overtime
GLENDALE, Arizona — Win and they’re in. That’s the scenario for the Bucs (7-8), who could clinch the NFC South with a victory over Carolina next Sunday at home. The Bucs put themselves in that position by rallying from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime and beating the Cardinals 19-16 when Ryan Succop connected on a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in the extra period.
Tampa Bay Times
QBs for the ages: How does Tom Brady compare to Peyton Manning
Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at age 45 and still performing at an elite level.
Albany Herald
Late interceptions help Packers beat Dolphins
Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 26-20 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla. Green Bay (7-8) won its third consecutive game and kept its playoff hopes...
Albany Herald
Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions' win streak
D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground...
Albany Herald
Report: Torn ACL/MCL for Bengals RT La'el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La'el Colins will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Sunday. Collins, 29, was injured late in the first quarter of Saturday's 22-18 win at New England. He was able to walk off the field but was later carted to the locker room.
Albany Herald
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
Albany Herald
Texans' late TD pass from Davis Mills hands Titans fifth straight loss
Davis Mills' 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left Saturday led the Houston Texans to a 19-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The outcome snapped a nine-game losing streak for Houston (2-12-1) and sent reeling Tennessee (7-8) to its fifth straight loss. The Titans fell into a tie for first place in the AFC South with Jacksonville.
Albany Herald
Joe Burrow, Bengals hold off Patriots
Joe Burrow threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals survived a second-half comeback to down the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass. After trailing 22-0 in the third quarter, New England (7-8) clawed its way back to within 22-18 with 6:02 left...
Albany Herald
49ers topple Commanders, extend win streak to eight
Brock Purdy hooked up with George Kittle for two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday afternoon at Santa Clara, Calif. NFL sack leader Nick Bosa had two more to raise his season...
Albany Herald
Cowboys win, prevent Eagles from clinching NFC East
Brett Maher kicked a go-ahead, 48-yard field goal with 2:19 remaining to lift the host Dallas Cowboys to a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The Cowboys (11-4), who trailed 27-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, got the ball back one play after Maher's field goal when Anthony Barr recovered Miles Sanders' fumble on Philadelphia's 21-yard line with 2:07 to go.
Albany Herald
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Suns lose guard Booker in first quarter due to groin injury
Phoenix Suns veteran guard Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, after missing the past three games because of groin soreness.
Albany Herald
Rolling power outages in Tennessee causes NFL's Titans to delay game one hour
The NFL's Tennessee Titans delayed its scheduled noon CT game by an hour due to temporary rolling blackouts in the region that stemmed from the winter storm and brutal cold. "Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT," the Titans said in a statement.
Albany Herald
Alex Ovechkin scores twice, passes Gordie Howe for No. 2 all-time
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd career goals on Friday against the visiting Winnipeg Jets, passing Detroit Red Wings great Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL's all-time list. Ovechkin, 37, drew within 93 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals.
Albany Herald
Reports: Phillies sign veteran RHP Craig Kimbrel
The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms with free agent right-handed pitcher Craig Kimbrel, The Athletic and ESPN reported Friday. Kimbrel's deal will be worth $10 million for one season, according to ESPN.
Charting 2022: Sportico’s Best Data Visualization Stories
In Sportico’s third calendar year of existence, the staff took advantage of the numbers accumulated over more than 30 months to present comparisons of data over time that highlight the ever-changing nature of our industry. We also experimented with more colorful ways to present familiar datasets. Here are our favorite data visualizations we’ve published in the past 12 months (not including our franchise valuations wheels). Click on the headers to read the corresponding stories. NFL Games Account for 75 of the 100 Most-Watched Broadcasts of 2021 (Jan. 7) The NFL in 2021 effectively swallowed TV whole, accounting for 41 of the top...
Comments / 0