ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Washington State Man Sentenced For Threatening To Kill Black People In 4 States

By Bilal G. Morris
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEYjY_0jqdBsZM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bpx2N_0jqdBsZM00

Source: gerenme / Getty

O n Tuesday, a Lynnwood, Washington man was sentenced to two years in prison for making interstate threats toward Black people and for a hate crime.

According to the Department Of Justice, Joey David George (37) made threatening telephone calls from his home in Lynnwood to grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, restaurants in California and Connecticut, and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland.

“In today’s day and age, words are the weapons in the arsenal of the bully, the bigot, the racist, and the homophobe,” U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said during the sentencing hearing. “These words seep into the psyche of the victims and cause incredible pain that might never go away.”

George has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 22, 2022.

Court records show George telephoned multiple grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and threatened to shoot Black people in the stores. George told the staff at the store to “take him seriously,” and ordered the store to clear out the customers, as he was “nearby” and “preparing to shoot all Black customers.” His threats came just months after P ayton Gendron went on a racist rampage killing 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

In addition to the calls to Buffalo, George admits that in May, he called a restaurant in San Bruno, California allegedly threatening to shoot Black and Hispanic patrons in the restaurant. His goal was to strike fear in the Bay Area Black community.

George’s reign of terror didn’t begin there. On Sept. 11, 2021, George called a cannabis dispensary in Rockville, Maryland, and used racial slurs as he threatened to shoot and kill Black people at the business. The dispensary shut down and hired extra security, causing a loss of over $50,000. On the same day, George called a Denny’s restaurant in Enfield, Connecticut, and threatened Black patrons there as well.

“While Mr. George suffers from some mental health impairments, his conduct in this case was deliberate and motivated by racial hatred,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “He wanted people to feel the terror that they would be targeted because of the color of their skin. Mr. George used the tragedy of the Buffalo grocery store shooting to make his threats even more searing. We take these matters very seriously.”

According to DOJ, George has agreed to pay $13,088 in restitution to the impacted businesses.  He will also be on three years of supervised release when he finishes his prison sentence.

SEE ALSO:

Gun Ownership Has Soared In The Black Community With Women Leading The Way

Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sxz7o_0jqdBsZM00
The post Lynnwood Man Sentenced For Threatening To Kill Black People In 4 States appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalknewengland.com

4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning

Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
HARTFORD, CT
commonwealthmagazine.org

Give rural Mass. a seat at the table

AS GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY prepares to take office, we’re hearing a lot about “regional equity” these days. But defining exactly what this is beyond some nice-sounding buzz words is elusive. Residents of our small towns and rural communities know that the issues and challenges they confront on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
themainewire.com

Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested after breaking windows with golf club at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after police said he broke windows on MGM Springfield property with a golf club Saturday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield officers and State Police troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit officers arrested 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield Saturday evening shortly after the incident took place.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Missing Connecticut Man Found

Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Old Saybrook Man Found

A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
westernmassnews.com

COVID cases on the rise, trend seen in western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Across the nation, positive COVID cases are once again back on the rise and that trend is being seen locally in the Bay State. Over the past month, new positive COVID cases have doubled in the Bay State. Healthcare officials are now urging the public to get tested in an attempt to stop the spread.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy