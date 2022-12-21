Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Sequoyah School’s Exhibition Night in Pictures
Sequoyah School thanks everyone who came out to celebrate the hard work and creativity of its high school students at the recent Exhibition Night. It was a joyful culmination of 5 months of learning. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Fire Department Still Accepting Donations for Its Annual Spark of Love Toy Drive
The Pasadena Fire Department is still accepting new unwrapped toys, sports equipment and gift cards for boys and girls 0-17 as part of its annual Spark of Love Toy Drive. Residents can drop their donations to any Pasadena Fire station until December 24. Click the link below to see locations...
pasadenanow.com
The Best Happenings In Pasadena This Weekend (Besides a Visit From Santa)
It would be hard to top that visit from Santa on Christmas Eve (you’ve been good, right? Not expecting a lump of coal, we hope), but there are plenty of other things going on in Pasadena this weekend you can do. Here’s our list. Saturday, December 24, 2022.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-Foothills Association of REALTORS in Action Raises Capital to Kickstart 2023 Philanthropy
Last month, PFAR in Action (PFARIA) hosted a fundraiser at Mijares Mexican Restaurant in Pasadena to introduce itself to the Pasadena community, while raising funds for the upcoming year. The PFARIA Advisory Board welcomed attendees, introduced its mission, presented past and current initiatives, and statistics on the number of individuals...
pasadenanow.com
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in Collaboration with Pasadena Public Library To Celebrate Kwanzaa on Tuesday
The 34th Kwanzaa celebration of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Pasadena Chapter in collaboration with La Pintoresca Branch Library is set to feature storytelling, music and poetry to engage both children and adults alike. Like last year’s Kwanzaa celebration, the event on Tuesday, Dec. 27, will be virtual, but families...
pasadenanow.com
As Conflict Continues in Artsakh, Mayor Gordo Issues Proclamation Supporting Local Armenian Community
Mayor Victor Gordo on Thursday issued a proclamation announcing the City of Pasadena’s support of Armenian-American community members and mourning victims of military aggression in Artsakh. “The struggles and extreme hardship are hard to comprehend day-to-day let alone during this holiday season,” Gordo said in a statement. Pasadena...
pasadenanow.com
Char Bland Elected Chair of Pasadena’s National Women’s Political Caucus
The National Women’s Political Caucus, Greater Pasadena Area (NWPC-GPA) elected new leadership for the 2023-2025. Former District 4 City Council Candidate Char Bland was elected chair, Elen Asatryan was elected vice chair, former School Board Trustee was chosen as vice chair of the political action committee. Former District 1...
pasadenanow.com
Pointing to Judge’s Ruling, Altadenan Christopher Ballew Seeks Firing of Pasadena Police Officers
At a press conference Wednesday, an Altadenan injured by Pasadena police during a violent arrest in 2017 and his attorney quoted a judge’s ruling to support the firing of Pasadena officers involved in the incident. “I could have been killed that night,” Christopher Ballew told media. “So the fact...
pasadenanow.com
Enjoy the Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park on Saturday
Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park is open on Christmas Eve, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, to cater to your pre-Christmas dinner needs. As a Certified Farmers’ Market, Pasadena Farmer’s Market provides visitors with fresh, nutritious, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. They are proud and active members of the California Federation of Certified Farmers’ Markets, and everyone will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer that grows the food.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody
[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
pasadenanow.com
Prowler With Knife Puts Pasadena Neighborhood Edge
A man armed with a knife who acts threateningly has trespassed onto at least three residential properties in the 1600 to 1800 blocks of Corson Street this week and been seen on home surveillance video trying to enter homes, according to KTLA News and confirmed by Pasadena police. Pasadena police...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Post Office Sees 10 to 14 percent Increase in Parcels Over Previous Year During This Holiday Season
This week, post offices throughout the Pasadena area are opening 15 to 30 minutes early to accommodate the holiday rush. It is the U.S. Postal Service’s busiest week of the year for sending and receiving packages, according to the Pasadena Postmaster. Postal employees will also be working well into...
pasadenanow.com
City Will Move Forward With Measure H Rent Control Unless Court Intervenes
According to Assistant City Manager Nicholas Rodriguez, unless ordered by a judge, the City will continue to move forward with the implementation of a local rent control initiative. Measure H passed in the November election. The measure would limit local rent adjustments annually to 75% of the percentage increase in...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-based Terray Therapeutics Appoints Veteran Biotech Industry Leader as Strategic Advisor
Dr. John Maraganore, founding CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and veteran biotech industry leader, has joined Pasadena based Terray Therapeutics as Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors and Leadership Team. “We are thrilled to welcome John to the Terray team,” Dr. Jacob Berlin, Terray Therapeutics CEO, said in a statement....
pasadenanow.com
Entertainment Icon and Two-Time Grammy Winner Tanya Tucker to Star In Rose Parade Grand Finale
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses joins The Mansion Entertainment Group in announcing the highly anticipated Grand Finale of the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, January 2, 2023. As the two-hour mark approaches and the final float begins its trip down Colorado Blvd., two-time GRAMMY® winner Tanya Tucker will delight audiences with a performance of her current single, “Ready as I’ll Never Be.”
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Issued 74 Citations During Recent Bicycle Pedestrian Safety Operation
The Pasadena Police Department issued a total of 74 citations, including written warnings during the Bicycle Pedestrian Safety Operation conducted by Pasadena Police on Dec. 2. The violations issued included speeding, jaywalking, failure to obey posted signs such as stop sign, red light or turning; unsafe lane changes, administrative violations,...
pasadenanow.com
CHP Continues Christmas Weekend Traffic Enforcement Operation
Authorities in Los Angeles County and around the state are continuing a Christmas weekend enforcement effort targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour “maximum enforcement period” began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
