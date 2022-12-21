ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Sequoyah School’s Exhibition Night in Pictures

Sequoyah School thanks everyone who came out to celebrate the hard work and creativity of its high school students at the recent Exhibition Night. It was a joyful culmination of 5 months of learning. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Char Bland Elected Chair of Pasadena’s National Women’s Political Caucus

The National Women’s Political Caucus, Greater Pasadena Area (NWPC-GPA) elected new leadership for the 2023-2025. Former District 4 City Council Candidate Char Bland was elected chair, Elen Asatryan was elected vice chair, former School Board Trustee was chosen as vice chair of the political action committee. Former District 1...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Enjoy the Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park on Saturday

Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park is open on Christmas Eve, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, to cater to your pre-Christmas dinner needs. As a Certified Farmers’ Market, Pasadena Farmer’s Market provides visitors with fresh, nutritious, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. They are proud and active members of the California Federation of Certified Farmers’ Markets, and everyone will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer that grows the food.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody

[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Prowler With Knife Puts Pasadena Neighborhood Edge

A man armed with a knife who acts threateningly has trespassed onto at least three residential properties in the 1600 to 1800 blocks of Corson Street this week and been seen on home surveillance video trying to enter homes, according to KTLA News and confirmed by Pasadena police. Pasadena police...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Will Move Forward With Measure H Rent Control Unless Court Intervenes

According to Assistant City Manager Nicholas Rodriguez, unless ordered by a judge, the City will continue to move forward with the implementation of a local rent control initiative. Measure H passed in the November election. The measure would limit local rent adjustments annually to 75% of the percentage increase in...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Entertainment Icon and Two-Time Grammy Winner Tanya Tucker to Star In Rose Parade Grand Finale

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses joins The Mansion Entertainment Group in announcing the highly anticipated Grand Finale of the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, January 2, 2023. As the two-hour mark approaches and the final float begins its trip down Colorado Blvd., two-time GRAMMY® winner Tanya Tucker will delight audiences with a performance of her current single, “Ready as I’ll Never Be.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

CHP Continues Christmas Weekend Traffic Enforcement Operation

Authorities in Los Angeles County and around the state are continuing a Christmas weekend enforcement effort targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour “maximum enforcement period” began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy