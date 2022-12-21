Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
Charleston City Paper
Where to dine on Christmas Day in Charleston
Relax this holiday season and let someone else handle the cooking for you. Skip the at-home meal altogether and dine-in at one of these Charleston establishments that will remain open for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Cold Shoulder Gourmet. 1684 Old Towne Road (West Ashley) (843) 642-4680. Open Dec. 25...
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Uptown Hospitality Group to open 2nd Bodega location in 2023
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Bodega, a hip New York City-style breakfast spot, will open a second location in Mount Pleasant in 2023. The popular sandwich shop was opened by Uptown Hospitality Group in the Summer of 2021 on Ann Street in Downtown Charleston. Bodega offers a New York City-style breakfast and sandwich shop with […]
abccolumbia.com
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
luxesource.com
This Modernist Abode Embraces Charleston’s Lowcountry Dreamscapes
The sun slipping beneath the horizon of Charleston’s Stono River affords a view unlike any other. The languid humidity, lingering nearly the whole year here, filters light like a kaleidoscope, tossing color to and fro. Frame this scene in the arms of majestic, moss-draped oaks, and it’s enough to take your breath away.
charlestondaily.net
14.76 Acres of Undeveloped Land For Sale in North Charleston for $550K
Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.
southernillinoisnow.com
The Charleston staple that makes it Christmas for Darius Rucker
As lots of us get ready to enjoy the holiday staples, there’s one food that officially makes it Christmas for Charleston native Darius Rucker. “We have it during the year, too,” he says. “But at Christmas, we always have okra soup … It’s my favorite thing and it was just something that the family, you know, we always loved it, and you can make a whole bunch of it and everybody can eat. So okra soup was always our big thing.”
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
Charleston City Paper
Our best meals and sips of 2022
The Charleston food scene is always changing, with restaurants coming and going, menus shifting with the seasons and new chefs taking over kitchens. But one thing that’s constant? There’s always something great to try in town. Here are some of the City Paper’s staff and writers’ favorite meals and cocktails of the year:
Charleston City Paper
New Year’s Eve parties with live music
It’s time to party down for 2023, so the City Paper rounded up a few New Year’s Eve parties with live music that still have tickets available. Happy New Year!. Rebel Taqueria in North Charleston is having a ’90s-themed New Year’s Eve party with live music from Getaway Bronco and Mike L!Ve plus a costume competition. For the full schedule and $20 NYE party tickets go to Rebel Taqueria. 9 p.m.
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) — A family in Orangeburg County is mourning the loss of two special needs children after a fire destroyed their mobile home in North. The Orangeburg County Fire District confirmed that flames erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, killing two and displacing seven family members. Edward...
manninglive.com
Burger Chick owner celebrates 15 years of ownership
At twenty-two years old while in school at Francis Marion University, J. Weinberg decided it was time to become a business owner. Weinberg said, “I just thought that it seemed like a good opportunity to break into the business world.”. Burger Chick was established in 1973. In 2007, William...
Local restaurant, Hyman’s Seafood, serves up free meals for homeless in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A longtime downtown Charleston restaurant is stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas. On Friday, Hyman’s Seafood took to the Charleston peninsula to offer homeless people a free, hot meal during lunchtime. “We’re assembling a lot of hot meals and distributing them outside of the restaurant in Marion […]
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
coladaily.com
West Columbia home voted ColaDaily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season'
The people have spoken, and one home in West Columbia secured the most votes to clinch the title of Cola Daily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season.'. Chris Trimnal and his family have lived in their home for two years, and Chris said the house is very special to them because his grandparents previously owned it.
Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on South Carolina highway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car. When he arrived at Walmart, he […]
charlestondaily.net
150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M
Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
The Best South Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Union wins labor ruling at Charleston port
A National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled against the Port of Charleston, which may jeopardize the hybrid union-non-union employment model implemented by the State Ports Authority at the Leatherman Terminal. According to a 2-1 ruling, all work at the Leatherman Terminal must now be performed by union workers. But...
Comments / 0