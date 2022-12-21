Read full article on original website
soprissun.com
Have you seen the Ghost of Marble Past?
On a gray winter day, you can hear the eerie wind whistle down the long corridors which stretch out almost as long as a football field. It is the skeleton of the 200-room Marble Ski Area base lodge. (The actual size is debatable, but it is very large!) The sprawling...
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Colorado's private luxury ski resort will blow your mind
Unless you're highly aware of the happenings in Colorado's ski community, there's a good chance that Cimarron Mountain Club has flown under your radar. A private ski ranch located between Telluride and Crested Butte, in the San Juan Mountain's Cimarron Range, this destination spans 1,750 acres of pristine terrain. There's only one catch – it's access is limited to 13 ranch owner families and their guests.
ksut.org
Sand Creek Massacre descendant discusses History Colorado's new exhibit
The Sand Creek Massacre is the deadliest day in Colorado's history. On Nov. 29, 1864, a peaceful group of Cheyenne and Arapaho were attacked by U.S. troops despite being promised protection by the military. On that day, more than 230 indigenous women, children, and elders were slaughtered. Northern Arapaho tribal member and Carbondale resident Kate Collin's great great grandmother survived the massacre. In a recent op-ed in the Sopris Sun, Collins writes about her ancestor and about the new History Colorado exhibit that commemorates the Sand Creek Massacre.
cowboystatedaily.com
Black Bears Aren’t “Hunting” Humans Like Theory In Canada But Attacks Increased In Colorado This Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bizarre chain reaction that started with a black bear popping a beach ball in the middle the night at a Colorado campsite led to a woman getting swatted in the head by the bear, a wildlife agent said. It was...
Aspen Daily News
Mad Dog Ranch Gets an Encore
Anchored by the Inspire Aspen Foundation and a stylish renovation, the legendary Mad Dog Ranch & Studios perpetuates town’s musical genius. If you visited the Mad Dog Ranch & Studios circa the 1980s, here’s what you’d most likely walk in on: a rowdy pig roast attended by famous musicians, local raconteurs and a mannequin in red-kitten heels resembling Glenn Frey’s ex-wife. You’d also find Jimmy Buffett’s bathtub in the backyard and two pristine recording studios where legendary songs were co-created with Colorado’s evocative nature.
I-70 Vail Pass closed until further notice; expect delays
Interstate 70 at Vail Pass was scheduled to close for winter maintenance at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, so drivers should expect delays in the area during that time. According to CDOT, the closure was in place between Exit 180 (East Vail) and Exit 190 (Vail Pass).Drivers can stay updated about closures throughout the state by visiting Cotrip.org. CORRECTION: An update to the article showed the closure had been lifted, but CDOT confirmed the winter maintenance closure that began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday remained in place as of 11:45 a.m.
kubcgold.com
Montrose Colorado’s Favorite Hair Stylists According to You
When I move to a new town I'm more concerned about finding a great Hair Stylist than even a new Doctor or Dentist. I should know I've lived in many cities over the past 15 years. I'm more concerned with a colorist, as Hairdressers perform art each day. Here are...
