Do you love your job, or do you hate it? In a resort, like Aspen/Snowmass, Christmas comes with deadlines and, with deadlines, comes stress. Everything has to be done by now. Everyone feels the pressure — contractors, property managers, maintenance departments, interior designers, etc. “Can you get this done?”, “I need you to …”, “Can you do this for me?” It’s the final push, and patience is wearing thin. Yes, everyone’s job sucks sometimes, and, around here in the construction trades, a lot of suckiness coincides with Christmas.

ASPEN, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO