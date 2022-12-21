ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K99

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
cobizmag.com

Clearing the air on Colorado’s emissions

If you’ve lived here long enough, you know about Colorado’s infamous brown cloud and seen the electronic signs with air quality warnings. These ozone alerts from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) appear more often on hot summer days and advocate carpooling, exercising indoors, or driving and mowing lawns after 5 p.m.
Salon

Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
99.9 KEKB

Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
kubcgold.com

The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado

Since legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in 2012, the cannabis industry in Colorado has grown in epic proportions. Because of this, simple economics says that in order for the industry to thrive in the Centennial State, there must be enough supply to meet the demand. Luckily, Colorado...
1037theriver.com

Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
theplanetD

29 Best Places to Visit in Colorado

It is no exaggeration to say that there are hundreds of amazing places to visit in Colorado. Colorado is an incredible US destination, with some of the best outdoor activities. You could head to a mountain town and enjoy activities like hiking, horseback riding, fly fishing, rock climbing, and mountain biking. Or, head to one of Colorado’s amazing cities. Colorado has plenty of cultural activities as well.
94kix.com

The Ultimate Guide to Colorado’s Rare Birds

If you think people come and go in Colorado, wait till you check out the birds. More than 300 regularly appearing species of birds enjoy the Centennial state each year, yet spotting some of them can be an incredibly rare thing. Of all the species of birds on Colorado's list,...
aspenpublicradio.org

Report: Homelessness increasing for most of Mountain West

New federal data shows that homelessness is increasing – slightly – in most Mountain West states. The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report is based on a survey conducted on a single night. The data, released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides a snapshot of homelessness. It found that roughly 582,500 people were experiencing homelessness, and 60% of them were staying in a shelter versus the street.
Westword

Commentary: Coloradans Have Been Waiting a Long Time for FAMLI

I was about halfway through my pregnancy when I worked at the local domestic violence shelter, SafeHouse Denver, in 2016. I was growing bigger at the end of my pregnancy, and I remember that the families I worked with were so kind: They’d open all the doors, offer all the snacks, and give me unsolicited advice and prayers. While I worked at a women’s shelter, I was surprised that as an employee, I wasn’t explained the process for requesting or taking paternity or maternity leave — and instead, had to inquire from a trusted co-worker.
cobizmag.com

The Impact of Marijuana Legalization in Colorado

Colorado is one of the states in the country where marijuana is legal. Since its legalization, marijuana has had varying effects on the people, economy, and general existence in Colorado. Identifying the benefits and risks of marijuana use in the state is vital for CBD enthusiasts. Marijuana laws in Colorado...
9NEWS

Colorado wants $2 million to change its domain name to .gov

DENVER — What's in a name?. For the state of Colorado, the answer is $2 million taxpayer dollars — the sum the Governor's Office of Information Technology has requested to change all state government websites and email addresses to a .gov domain name. Some state websites currently have...
Aspen Times

Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado; in Wyoming, not so fast

Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
nbc11news.com

House passes spending bill, but what’s in it for Colorado?

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The House approved a densely packed $1.7 trillion funding package Friday, clearing the way to President Joe Biden’s desk. The bill ended up more than 4 thousand pages long, including (but not limited to) more money for Ukraine, an election law overhaul, and $200 million for Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado students need accountability that advances excellence | OPINION

If you train to run a mile you are required to complete in seven minutes, and it takes 7 minutes and 2 seconds to finish, would it be accurate to say you are unable to run? What if you test with 20% of your training regiment left to complete? Or have hurdles to clear along the track others don't? It would be absurd to report a final determination of a person’s ability toward a measured goal without sufficiently recognizing and factoring in these challenges, yet this is how our current K-12 accreditation system misrepresents our students’ and schools’ performance.
