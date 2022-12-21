Read full article on original website
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Clearing the air on Colorado’s emissions
If you’ve lived here long enough, you know about Colorado’s infamous brown cloud and seen the electronic signs with air quality warnings. These ozone alerts from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) appear more often on hot summer days and advocate carpooling, exercising indoors, or driving and mowing lawns after 5 p.m.
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado
Since legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in 2012, the cannabis industry in Colorado has grown in epic proportions. Because of this, simple economics says that in order for the industry to thrive in the Centennial State, there must be enough supply to meet the demand. Luckily, Colorado...
Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
29 Best Places to Visit in Colorado
It is no exaggeration to say that there are hundreds of amazing places to visit in Colorado. Colorado is an incredible US destination, with some of the best outdoor activities. You could head to a mountain town and enjoy activities like hiking, horseback riding, fly fishing, rock climbing, and mountain biking. Or, head to one of Colorado’s amazing cities. Colorado has plenty of cultural activities as well.
Many Colorado residents getting up to $1,500 from the state over the holidays
money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado, here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
The Ultimate Guide to Colorado’s Rare Birds
If you think people come and go in Colorado, wait till you check out the birds. More than 300 regularly appearing species of birds enjoy the Centennial state each year, yet spotting some of them can be an incredibly rare thing. Of all the species of birds on Colorado's list,...
Report: Homelessness increasing for most of Mountain West
New federal data shows that homelessness is increasing – slightly – in most Mountain West states. The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report is based on a survey conducted on a single night. The data, released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides a snapshot of homelessness. It found that roughly 582,500 people were experiencing homelessness, and 60% of them were staying in a shelter versus the street.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Commentary: Coloradans Have Been Waiting a Long Time for FAMLI
I was about halfway through my pregnancy when I worked at the local domestic violence shelter, SafeHouse Denver, in 2016. I was growing bigger at the end of my pregnancy, and I remember that the families I worked with were so kind: They’d open all the doors, offer all the snacks, and give me unsolicited advice and prayers. While I worked at a women’s shelter, I was surprised that as an employee, I wasn’t explained the process for requesting or taking paternity or maternity leave — and instead, had to inquire from a trusted co-worker.
Colorado lawmakers move further left, but will the laws follow suit? | COVER STORY
Democratic candidates dominated Colorado’s November election, creating perhaps the most liberal-leaning legislature in state history. But that doesn’t mean the fight for progressive policies has been won. Democrats flipped seven seats from red to blue in November, leading to a 69-31 Democrat-Republican split at the state Capitol. In...
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
The Impact of Marijuana Legalization in Colorado
Colorado is one of the states in the country where marijuana is legal. Since its legalization, marijuana has had varying effects on the people, economy, and general existence in Colorado. Identifying the benefits and risks of marijuana use in the state is vital for CBD enthusiasts. Marijuana laws in Colorado...
Colorado wants $2 million to change its domain name to .gov
DENVER — What's in a name?. For the state of Colorado, the answer is $2 million taxpayer dollars — the sum the Governor's Office of Information Technology has requested to change all state government websites and email addresses to a .gov domain name. Some state websites currently have...
Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado; in Wyoming, not so fast
Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
House passes spending bill, but what’s in it for Colorado?
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The House approved a densely packed $1.7 trillion funding package Friday, clearing the way to President Joe Biden’s desk. The bill ended up more than 4 thousand pages long, including (but not limited to) more money for Ukraine, an election law overhaul, and $200 million for Colorado.
Colorado students need accountability that advances excellence | OPINION
If you train to run a mile you are required to complete in seven minutes, and it takes 7 minutes and 2 seconds to finish, would it be accurate to say you are unable to run? What if you test with 20% of your training regiment left to complete? Or have hurdles to clear along the track others don't? It would be absurd to report a final determination of a person’s ability toward a measured goal without sufficiently recognizing and factoring in these challenges, yet this is how our current K-12 accreditation system misrepresents our students’ and schools’ performance.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
