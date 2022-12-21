I was about halfway through my pregnancy when I worked at the local domestic violence shelter, SafeHouse Denver, in 2016. I was growing bigger at the end of my pregnancy, and I remember that the families I worked with were so kind: They’d open all the doors, offer all the snacks, and give me unsolicited advice and prayers. While I worked at a women’s shelter, I was surprised that as an employee, I wasn’t explained the process for requesting or taking paternity or maternity leave — and instead, had to inquire from a trusted co-worker.

1 DAY AGO