Driver defies death in semi-truck crash; truck dangling between Indiana Toll Road bridges
A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has caused major traffic issues on the Indiana Toll Road. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning, right where the toll road crosses over the Grand Calumet River.
Eleanor, West Virginia, approves proposed sports complex
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Eleanor Town Council approved a project to build a sports complex at the end of Eleanor Industrial Park Road, according to Mayor Cam Clendenin. He said the town plans to purchase 52 acres of land to build the facility, including sports fields and other features. “It’s going to be kind […]
