West Virginia State

WOWK 13 News

Eleanor, West Virginia, approves proposed sports complex

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Eleanor Town Council approved a project to build a sports complex at the end of Eleanor Industrial Park Road, according to Mayor Cam Clendenin. He said the town plans to purchase 52 acres of land to build the facility, including sports fields and other features. “It’s going to be kind […]
ELEANOR, WV

