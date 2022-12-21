ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Local man allegedly drove while impaired by drugs in town of Webb, Troopers say

WEBB- A man from the Western Adirondacks is accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, authorities say. Scott E. Peters, 37, of Old Forge, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
OLD FORGE, NY
WKTV

Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
ROME, NY
WRGB

Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress

WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WYNANTSKILL, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Champagnes barely escape; fire destroys their Queensbury home

Fred and Barbara Champagne narrowly escaped a 2 a.m. fire that destroyed their Queensbury home at 1 Juniper Drive, Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Mr. Champagne is a former Queensbury Town Supervisor. “We’re very, very happy that they were able to get out — because the survivability was zero if they...
QUEENSBURY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Remsen

REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Remsen, authorities say. Jeffery M. Ferguson, 37, of Holland Patent, NY, was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a/ .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Brownville man arrested in connection to alleged truck theft in Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Brownville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a alleged property theft incident in the Town of Theresa, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 28-year-old Kyle Matthews is accused of taking a 2013 F-350 truck...
THERESA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022

Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 10:24 A.M. Birnie Bus: No Lewis County bus runs today. Carthage Free Library: CLOSED. Fort Drum: Uniformed personnel and civilians will be dismissed early today at 11:30 a.m. Lowville Free Library: CLOSED. North Country CPA's Office in Lowville: CLOSED. Port Leyden Community Library: CLOSED...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased

Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Jefferson County power outage map

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power outages were reported early in Jefferson County on Friday, according to the National Grid outage map. This included locations near Adams and also in Pamelia as winds started to gust Thursday night. A blizzard warning has been issued for Jefferson County, which could...

