flackbroadcasting.com
Man treated for leg and head injuries after wrecking snowmobile sled issued various tickets, including unregistered sled
HARRISBURG- A man was treated for head and leg injuries after wrecking his snowmobile sled Tuesday night in Lewis County, emergency officials say. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Kubinski Road, town of Harrisburg, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bystanders told deputies that driver, identified as Thomas J....
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man allegedly drove while impaired by drugs in town of Webb, Troopers say
WEBB- A man from the Western Adirondacks is accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, authorities say. Scott E. Peters, 37, of Old Forge, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
WKTV
Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
WRGB
Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
glensfallschronicle.com
Champagnes barely escape; fire destroys their Queensbury home
Fred and Barbara Champagne narrowly escaped a 2 a.m. fire that destroyed their Queensbury home at 1 Juniper Drive, Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Mr. Champagne is a former Queensbury Town Supervisor. “We’re very, very happy that they were able to get out — because the survivability was zero if they...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Remsen
REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Remsen, authorities say. Jeffery M. Ferguson, 37, of Holland Patent, NY, was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a/ .08 of 1% BAC).
informnny.com
Brownville man arrested in connection to alleged truck theft in Theresa
THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Brownville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a alleged property theft incident in the Town of Theresa, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 28-year-old Kyle Matthews is accused of taking a 2013 F-350 truck...
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Deerly Departed: Hunter's Buck From Greene County Confiscated After Facebook Post
A New York hunter learned the hard way that if you’re going to break the rules, it’s probably best not to announce it on social media. Department of Environmental Conservation officers in Greene County were tipped off on Wednesday, Dec. 7, about a Facebook post showing a man with a deer that had been taken illegally, the department said.
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 10:24 A.M. Birnie Bus: No Lewis County bus runs today. Carthage Free Library: CLOSED. Fort Drum: Uniformed personnel and civilians will be dismissed early today at 11:30 a.m. Lowville Free Library: CLOSED. North Country CPA's Office in Lowville: CLOSED. Port Leyden Community Library: CLOSED...
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville Police: Driver who nearly wrecked three times during chase was suffering medical incident
BOONVILLE- The driver involved in a police chase Tuesday night in Northern Oneida County was not up to any sort of criminal activity. In fact, authorities tell us they were suffering from a medical incident. It was just before 8:20 p.m. when Boonville Police received a be on the lookout...
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
Saratoga County DA responds to officer-involved shooting
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen released a statement Wednesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place in Saratoga Springs on November 20 and the subsequent release of information by city officials.
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
newyorkalmanack.com
Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased
Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
North Greenbush man allegedly threatens victim, robs Dick’s Sporting Goods
A North Greenbush man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting from Dick's Sporting Goods and threatening someone trying to stop him. Adam Cummings, 27, faces multiple charges.
WKTV
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
informnny.com
Jefferson County power outage map
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power outages were reported early in Jefferson County on Friday, according to the National Grid outage map. This included locations near Adams and also in Pamelia as winds started to gust Thursday night. A blizzard warning has been issued for Jefferson County, which could...
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
