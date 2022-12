The wrestling teams battled Midlothian High School on Wednesday, with the boys losing 39-27 and the girls pulling out a 24-9 win. “The duals on Wednesday went well,” co-head coach Arman Mansouri said. “The boys lost to a very tough and deep Midlothian team by 12 points. Our girls won the dual and won 3 out of the 5 matches wrestled. We had a very notable win with senior William Redden pinning a returning regional finalist.”

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO