Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of afternoon showers, big surf for Christmas Day
Mele Kalikimaka kakou! We’re looking at pleasant weather for the Christmas holiday. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes will combine with a thin band of increased moisture over the central islands to increase the chance of interior showers, but any showers should be light and isolated. Drier conditions are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist
The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After winter storm, crews clear snow drifts up to 10 feet high from Mauna Kea road
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The road to Mauna Kea’s summit remains closed as crews clear piles of snow that fell during a strong winter storm that barreled over the state earlier this week. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship said the road is likely to be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
Snownado/Snow Devil: Rare phenomenon captured on video in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho – Snownado or Snow Devil? No matter what you call it, you can bet you’ve seen something rare, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The Snownado was captured on video by the Idaho Transportation Department. A staff member was driving on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit. He was using a GoPro camera to capture some stock footage when...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. City seeks 2-year extension for finding new landfill site, putting years-long effort in limbo. City officials says the request comes after an exhaustive process to find a new site failed. Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
bigislandgazette.com
Big Island Power Restoration in Final Stages
Hawaiian Electric has completed power restoration to most customers impacted by the Kona Low storm. Crews completed repairs and restored power to 392 customers in Ahualoa and 245 customers in the Waipio Valley Road-Honoka‘a area earlier today. Power to the remaining few customers without electricity in Waipio Valley is expected to be restored late today or tomorrow.
Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption
Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years in November Hawaii is facing another powerful change in weather. Just weeks after Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years on Hawaii's Big Island, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for multiple areas on the Big Island summit. The warnings come in light of Mauna Loa's "longest quiet period on record." The last eruption occurred in 1984, with lava flow that missed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than...
Surfline
The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii
Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Maui airport that scorched about 50 acres
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters contained and extinguished Friday a brush fire on Maui that scorched about 50 acres. The fire started Thursday around 3 p.m. in the fallow fields near Kapalua Airport. The fire was contained around 7 a.m. and fully extinguished at 10:00 a.m. The Maui Fire Department said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How are you celebrating the holidays? Share photos of your Christmas 2022 festivities!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With family and friends preparing to celebrate Christmas, Hawaii News Now wants to see how you are making the most of the holiday. From house decorations and shining lights to unwrapping presents and spending time with loved ones, share your photos by submitting them below!. Copyright 2021...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: ‘Bomb cyclone’ bears down on US, triggering thousands of cancelations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0