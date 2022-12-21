ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist

The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related...
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
bigislandgazette.com

Big Island Power Restoration in Final Stages

Hawaiian Electric has completed power restoration to most customers impacted by the Kona Low storm. Crews completed repairs and restored power to 392 customers in Ahualoa and 245 customers in the Waipio Valley Road-Honoka‘a area earlier today. Power to the remaining few customers without electricity in Waipio Valley is expected to be restored late today or tomorrow.
People

Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption

Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years in November Hawaii is facing another powerful change in weather. Just weeks after Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years on Hawaii's Big Island, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for multiple areas on the Big Island summit. The warnings come in light of Mauna Loa's "longest quiet period on record." The last eruption occurred in 1984, with lava flow that missed...
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life.
Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!

'Inconsistent' access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii's trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than...
Surfline

The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii

Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
