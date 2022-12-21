Read full article on original website
How to create a Picture-in-Picture effect in Photoshop
Photoshop is a Photographer’s best friend. Other than the camera, Photoshop is the next best thing. Photoshop can be used to correct, enhance or add elements to a photo. Today we will look at how to create a Picture-in-Picture effect in Photoshop. Creating the photo-in-photo effect with Photoshop will...
Fix Roblox HTTP Error Code 111 on Windows PC
Some Roblox users reported that they are unable to play the game and when they click on any game, their computer is unable to process the information and shows a Join error. Most complaints are from users trying to play games on Roblox as the server is not able to connect.
How to view DISM log files on Windows 11/10
DISM stands for Deployment Image Servicing and Management. It is a built-in command line tool in Windows operating system developed by Microsoft. You can use the DISM tool for various purposes, like scanning and repairing corrupted system image files, getting information about the Windows image (.wim) files, Full-flash utility (FFU) files, virtual hard disks (VHD), etc. To use the DISM tool, you have to launch the Command Prompt as an Administrator. When you run the DISM tool, Windows creates its log and stores it in text format. You can view the DISM logs by opening this text file. This article talks about how to view DISM log files on Windows 11/10.
Cannot save files on Desktop in Windows 11/10
Some Windows 11/10 users are not able to save files on their Desktops. According to them, when they try to save a file on their Desktops, they receive an error message. The error does not occur when they save the same file to another location on the hard disk. In this article, we will see what you should do if you cannot save files on your Windows Desktop.
How to add Timer in Video on Windows 11/10
If you want to add a timer to your videos, this guide will help you. Here, we will discuss different methods to put a timer in your existing videos for free. A timer can be used to highlight the duration of a specific or important moment in a video. It is mainly used in videos like time-lapses, tutorial videos, sports highlights, etc. You can even add a timer at the start of your video to start a countdown. Using the discussed methods, you can add a generic timer, countdown timer, stopwatch, or clock to your videos without any hassle.
CS:GO stuck on Initializing World [Working fix]
According to some gamers, Counter-Strike is not loading properly. It gets stuck on the loading screen and just doesn’t seem to move ahead. As per some other reports, the game crashes a minute or two after being stuck on Initializing World screen. The popularity of this game has made this issue even more of a matter of concern. That is why, in this post, we are going to see what you can do if CS:GO is stuck on the Initializing World screen.
How to update Intel Management Engine firmware?
If the Intel chipset embedded in your system has Intel Management Engine, this article will be helpful to you. Here, we will discuss how to update Intel Management Engine firmware on Windows PC. Intel Management Engine is a microcontroller embedded in some Intel chipsets. It provides a variety of features and services for Intel processor-based computer systems.
Fix PUR-AuthenticationFailure error when installing an app from Microsoft Store
If you get PUR-AuthenticationFailure error in Microsoft Store when trying to download, install or purchase an app from Microsoft Store, then here are some suggestions to help you. The following error message is displayed when the error occurs:. Sign in again. Then try again. PUR-AuthenticationFailure. Error code 0x8007426 could also...
How to fix Font problems in Illustrator
Any artwork can be enhanced with great fonts. Using fonts in Illustrator that fit the theme of your artwork can make it more interesting. For example, an artwork about water could use fonts that look like water. The more interesting fonts may not be available in Illustrator by default so they would have to be downloaded from trusted sources. Damaged or bad fonts can make Illustrator sluggish or make it crash or freeze. If Fonts are not working or showing, or are missing or create problems & issues for Illustrator, then this post will help you.
Fall Guys Error Code 200_1040 on Epic Games Launcher [Fixed]
This post features solutions to fix Fall Guys error code 200_1040. Fall Guys is a cross-platform multiplayer royale game. In the game, contestants complete escalating rounds of absurd obstacle courses until one winner remains. But recently, many users have been complaining about Fall Guys error code 200_1040. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this error. The entire error message reads:
How to use the Precise Seeking feature on YouTube
YouTube has a neat feature called Precise Seeking that makes it possible for users to find specific moments in a video. This can be done on both mobile and desktop, but we are going to focus on how to get this done on the desktop. Being able to easily move...
Fix Error Code DIVER in Call of Duty MW2 on Windows PC
Some users reported that they are not able to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 due to a DIVER error. The error message implies that the files needed by the game are not downloaded. In this article, we are going to see how we can fix Error Code DIVER in Call of Duty: MW2.
Fix Login_hint is duplicated error in Microsoft Teams
This post will show you how to fix AADSTS9000411, The request is not properly formatted, The parameter ‘login_hint’ is duplicated error in Microsoft Teams. Teams is one of the leading online collaborative platforms used by businesses worldwide. Nevertheless, it comes with its own share of flaws. A few users have reportedly faced the ‘login_hint is duplicated’ error while trying to log in to their Teams account through the desktop client. The error occurs every time they try to log into Microsoft Teams through the desktop app.
LS-0002 Incorrect launcher version running in Epic Games
Many gamers are facing the issue where they see a message LS-0002: Incorrect launcher version running in Epic Games. If this scenario is applicable to you, don’t worry about it as we are going to discuss it in detail. A lot of gamers dive head-first into the complicated troubleshooting...
Fix Excel is not opening on Windows 11/10
Some MS Excel users reported Excel is not opening on their Windows computers, and some other users reported that Excel would open normally but the Excel file would not open. These issues could occur due to various reasons, but they can be broadly classified into three major reasons- misconfiguration in Excel, corruption of the app or related files, and conflicting third-party apps. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you can do if Microsoft Excel or its files fails to open on your Windows computer.
We couldn’t free up space on the clipboard Excel error
Some users are not able to copy and paste data in Microsoft Excel. Whenever they try to do so, Excel shows them an error message that says “We couldn’t free up space on the clipboard.” This error message affects the productivity of the users as they cannot copy and paste data in Excel. If you see this error message in Excel, use the solutions provided in this article to resolve the issue.
When did I buy my laptop? How to find purchase date?
If you want to know how old your laptop is or when did you buy it, then read this post. While using a laptop for quite some time, you may ask yourself how long it has been since you bought the laptop. Or at some point in time, you may want an upgrade to meet the latest hardware requirement. Whether you’re planning to buy a new laptop or simply want to know if the existing laptop is under warranty, knowing the exact age of your laptop is important.
Fix Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160 MHz Driver is not working
Are you repeatedly encountering the issue where the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter is not working whenever you attempt to connect to Wi-Fi to browse the internet? The driver adapter might have some issues. Uninstalling the network driver and restarting your computer is the most straightforward repair for the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter issue; however, if it still doesn’t work, follow these solutions to fix the problem.
