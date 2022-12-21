ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

HARDY Says He Was Shocked After Ozzy Osbourne Sent Him a Wedding Video

HARDY’s October wedding came with plenty of expected well-wishes and praise, but when heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne sent congratulations, the country music singer was so starstruck that he thought he was being pranked. This past weekend, the Black Sabbath frontman posted a video to his Instagram account. In...
Taste of Country

Aerosmith Cancel Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health

Aerosmith have been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
TheWrap

‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ Singer Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG

BMG has acquired the rights to Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Peter Frampton’s entire catalog in exchange for a major payout, the company announced Wednesday. According to the press release, the deal includes the musician’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams dating back to his work in the late 1960s.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar

The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Noisecreep

A New Randy Rhoads Guitar Pedal Is Coming in 2023

Yesterday (Dec. 6) would've been the late, great Randy Rhoads' 66th birthday, and to commemorate his legacy, his family teamed up with Dunlop for a brand new guitar pedal that's coming in 2023. The news of the new pedal, which has been named the Randy Rhoads Distortion Plus, came from...
msn.com

The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie

English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.

