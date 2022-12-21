A Graphics Card is essential hardware when it comes to gaming. Apart from gaming, a heavy-duty graphics card is also required for other purposes, like interior designing, Photoshop, video editing, etc. If your graphics card stops performing properly, you will experience issues with video games and other software which you use to perform graphics work. However, the same issues can be triggered due to other causes. Hence, before reaching any conclusion, it is necessary to check if the issue is occurring due to the GPU or not. In this article, we will talk about how to know if your graphics card is faulty.

