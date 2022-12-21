Read full article on original website
How to create a Picture-in-Picture effect in Photoshop
Photoshop is a Photographer’s best friend. Other than the camera, Photoshop is the next best thing. Photoshop can be used to correct, enhance or add elements to a photo. Today we will look at how to create a Picture-in-Picture effect in Photoshop. Creating the photo-in-photo effect with Photoshop will...
How to create animated banners in Windows 11/10?
Do you want to animate your banners? An animated banner is basically an online advertisement element that contains a moving sequence of images, animation, text, and other interactive objects. It is used for the promotion of a brand, company, or business amongst users. It is a powerful tool to generate awareness about your business in the online world. Now, if you want to make animated banners for free on your Windows PC, this post will interest you. Here, we will discuss multiple methods to design animated banners without paying a penny.
How to use Groups in Photoshop
Photoshop has many features that make any graphic project easy. A very useful feature in Photoshop is the ability to group and ungroup. Learning how to use Groups and in Photoshop is very important. When you begin to learn Photoshop, groups may not seem all that important, but as you start to have larger projects you will see the need for groups.
We were unable to turn on your console – Xbox error
You can turn Xbox Console on or off remotely by using your smartphone. For this, you have to install the Xbox app on your smartphone from Google Play Store or App Store. While remotely turning on the Xbox Console, some users encountered the “We were unable to turn on your console” error. In this article, we will see how to fix this error.
Best PowerPoint features and functions to use for presentations
Those who perform presentations on a regular basis using Microsoft PowerPoint need to learn the best methods to deliver a presentation to make things more streamlined and professional. The platform offers everything you need to impress whoever is watching, you just need knowledge of what to do. In this article, we are going to discuss the best Microsoft PowerPoint tools, features, and functions for delivering a presentation. When you’re done reading, you’ll certainly become a master presenter, so be sure to remember us whenever that promotion becomes a reality.
An error occurred trying to connect to the WSUS server
Windows Server Update Service (WSUS) handles the distribution of updates that are released by Microsoft Updates to computers on a network. It is a Windows service that will manage and deploy the updates, patches, and hotfixes for the Windows server and client operating system. However, some users complained that an error occurred when trying to connect to the WSUS server. This could occur due to several reasons. In this article, you will know how to fix this problem. Following is the exact error message users see.
CS:GO stuck on Initializing World [Working fix]
According to some gamers, Counter-Strike is not loading properly. It gets stuck on the loading screen and just doesn’t seem to move ahead. As per some other reports, the game crashes a minute or two after being stuck on Initializing World screen. The popularity of this game has made this issue even more of a matter of concern. That is why, in this post, we are going to see what you can do if CS:GO is stuck on the Initializing World screen.
Failed to load PDF document in Chrome [Fix]
For some PC users, you may get the Failed to load PDF document error message when you try using the built-in PDF Viewer to open a PDF document in Google Chrome on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. If you have encountered a similar issue, then this post is for you! In this post, we offer suggestions that can help you resolve the issue.
Fix Microsoft Teams Error CAA5004B
Some of the users reported that they are not able to sign in to Microsoft Teams. Error CAA5004B. This error is similar to the one you may see in Microsoft Outlook. In this article, we are going to find the solutions to fix this Microsoft Teams Error CAA5004B. Something went...
USB device is busy with a previous request — VirtualBox error
You may get the error message USB device is busy with a previous request when you plug in a USB device on a virtual machine running in VirtualBox on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 host machine. This post offers the most suitable solutions to this issue. When this issue...
Fix Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160 MHz Driver is not working
Are you repeatedly encountering the issue where the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter is not working whenever you attempt to connect to Wi-Fi to browse the internet? The driver adapter might have some issues. Uninstalling the network driver and restarting your computer is the most straightforward repair for the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter issue; however, if it still doesn’t work, follow these solutions to fix the problem.
How to check if your Graphics Card is working or not working?
A Graphics Card is essential hardware when it comes to gaming. Apart from gaming, a heavy-duty graphics card is also required for other purposes, like interior designing, Photoshop, video editing, etc. If your graphics card stops performing properly, you will experience issues with video games and other software which you use to perform graphics work. However, the same issues can be triggered due to other causes. Hence, before reaching any conclusion, it is necessary to check if the issue is occurring due to the GPU or not. In this article, we will talk about how to know if your graphics card is faulty.
How to purge emails from Deleted items in Microsoft 365 group
While we assume that when an email is deleted, it is gone forever, things can be different for Microsoft 365 Groups. According to a user, 45+ GBs of deleted emails were not automatically purged or removed. It only increased the mailbox size even though the Inbox included only essential emails. In this post, we will share multiple methods which you or the IT admin can use to purge emails from Deleted items or folders in the Microsoft 365 group.
How to convert DICOM to PDF on Windows 11/10
DICOM is an international standard for the communication and management of medical images and data. DICOM images are used in the medical industry. The software used to view and analyze DICOM images is DICOM software. The DICOM viewer software are not available to every user. Hence, you need a tool that helps you convert a DICOM image into another format. In this article, we will show you how to convert DICOM to PDF on Windows 11/10.
Roller Champions Multiplayer is not working on PC
Roller Champions, Ubisoft’s creation, is a multiplayer sports video game. Its multiplayer feature makes the game unique and more fun to play with friends. It supports cross-play, allowing gamers to invite and matchmake with other players. However, some players reported that Roller Champions is not working on their PC. In this article, we are going to talk about the issue and its solution so if this is applicable to you, read the article to the end.
When did I buy my laptop? How to find purchase date?
If you want to know how old your laptop is or when did you buy it, then read this post. While using a laptop for quite some time, you may ask yourself how long it has been since you bought the laptop. Or at some point in time, you may want an upgrade to meet the latest hardware requirement. Whether you’re planning to buy a new laptop or simply want to know if the existing laptop is under warranty, knowing the exact age of your laptop is important.
How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook
Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
Fix Xbox Payment Error Code 80169D3
It’s pretty annoying when you are set to download a game and pay for it but encounter the error code 80169D3A on your Xbox. The error on the payment sure does not let you complete your purchase, thus stopping you from getting the game. The error can have multiple reasons, an outstanding balance, incorrect billing information, a different region’s PayPal account, or unverified digital codes. We have covered you all with how you can fix it!
