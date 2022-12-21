Read full article on original website
Related
Gary Franks: Proper vetting can prevent next Trojan horse
Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it? Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first re-election bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber. ...
fullycrypto.com
Stolen Russian Darknet Funds Sent to Ukraine Charity
A hacker has diverted funds stolen from a Russian dark web marketplace to a Ukraine charity. Alex Holden stole over $25,000 in bitcoin from the site through an undisclosed method. Holden diverted the funds to a Ukraine charity helping older citizens. A hacker who stole funds from a Russian dark...
Comments / 0