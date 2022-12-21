Read full article on original website
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Tries Selling Fentanyl on Telegram
An East Wenatchee man is facing additional charges after trying to sell fentanyl through the Telegram app, while awaiting trial for other drug trafficking charges. 21-year-old Brian Mariano Rivera-Martinez was charged with two counts of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, and two counts of unlawful possession of counterfeit substances with intent to deliver.
kpq.com
Two Sentenced In East Wenatchee Pepper Spray Attack
Sentencing is now complete for two men who entered an East Wenatchee home and attacked four people with pepper spray back in September. This week, 32-year-old Kurtis Robert Ickes pleaded guilty to armed criminal mischief, and received a three-month jail sentence. In November, 35-year-old Zane Russell Grissom received a sentence...
kpq.com
Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee
Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Police have not revealed other information about the death, as an...
kpq.com
Police Bring Down Ring of Fentanyl Dealers in NCW
Local law enforcement officials have taken down the final players in a drug trafficking ring they say was responsible for distributing a large amount of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine throughout North Central Washington. The organization was comprised of five men who all have lengthy criminal histories with the distribution of...
nbcrightnow.com
COVID-19 strike force indicts former Wenatchee man for fraud
A former Wenatchee man has been indicted for committing nearly $120,000 in COVID relief fraud. James O'Daffer is currently on-the-run and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
KGMI
Two men arrested for breaking into Bellingham home, assaulting owner
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two Skagit County men were arrested after breaking into a Bellingham home and assaulting the owner. The suspects entered the home on Cain Lake Road on Monday, December 19th, and attempted to get the owner to leave, according to court documents. As the victim tried to...
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
ifiberone.com
Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room
WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
kpq.com
Heavy Damage To Wenatchee Home From Fire Early Christmas Morning
Wenatchee Police say a home was heavily damaged from a fire reported at 1:12am Sunday morning. Officers say a power line going to the house at 215 Lewis Street caused a tree to catch fire, with the home catching fire from there. Sgt. Joe Eaton said officers arrived to see...
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
ifiberone.com
Public Works crewman aids injured woman found sitting on roadside during deadly storm near Ephrata
EPHRATA - A local woman who was rendered helpless after she couldn’t get up due to an injured ankle was saved by a passing Grant County Public Works employee on Wednesday just outside of Ephrata. Grant County Public Works Director Sam Castro says Bridge Maintenance Supervisor Joe Vargas was...
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital hit hard by ‘tripledemic’
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person has died from the flu in the Yakima Valley and while cases continue to go up, influenza is just one of the spikes in respiratory illnesses that’s putting stress on local health care resources. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said hospitals didn’t see a lot of flu patients during...
kpq.com
Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row
Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
kpq.com
Dozens of Roads in Douglas County Now Closed
Due to high winds causing drifting snow and extremely poor visibility, all roads on the Waterville Plateau and at higher elevations east of Waterville and north of U.S. Highway 2 and south of State Route 17 have been closed, including McNeil Canyon Road and Bridgeport Hill Road. A 21-mile stretch...
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
ifiberone.com
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
