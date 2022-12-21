Read full article on original website
Related
Raven-Symoné and LeVar Burton Urge ‘Thought-Provoking’ Children’s Shows at Variety’s Family Entertainment Awards: ‘They Can Handle It’
“Raven’s Home” star Raven-Symoné, “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the creators of “Cobra Kai” were among a star-studded list of honorees at Variety’s first-ever Family Entertainment Awards, presented by Kidoodle. Both Raven-Symoné and Burton received the storytelling visionary award for their respective long-time contributions to kids’ programming, and their acceptance speeches were tethered by an emphasis on the continued need for children’s content that stimulates thoughtful conversation. “Kids are the smartest people I know,” Raven-Symoné told audience members last night at The West Hollywood Edition. “The family space and the kids’ space is worthy of bold, thought-provoking content. They can...
The Santa Clauses' David Krumholtz Explains Why Bernard's Return Episode Is So Huge For The Franchise
Bernard is back in the latest episode of The Santa Clauses and David Krumholtz is explaining why the episode is so big.
tvinsider.com
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
Why All But Two Original Puppets From Rankin/Bass' Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Melted
The Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment classic, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," remains a holiday favorite for critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and also for a whole new generation of fans today. Burl Ives' narration, as Sam the Snowman, certainly lent the 1964's cartoon production some much-needed gravitas, but it was the stop-motion puppet animation that stole the show and helped make it the longest-running Christmas special in TV history. And the men behind the magic of those unforgettable puppets were Tadahito Mochinaga and Ichiro Komuro.
‘The Wedding Veil’: Lacey Chabert Reunites With Autumn Reeser and Ali Sweeney for a Second Hallmark Trilogy
A second trilogy of 'Wedding Veil' movies with Lacey Chabert, Ali Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser will air on Hallmark Channel in January 2023.
‘The Santa Clause’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tim Allen, David Krumholtz, Elizabeth Mitchell and More
He put on the suit! Tim Allen brought Father Christmas to life in 1994’s The Santa Clause — and fans are still enchanted by his hilarious depiction of the iconic holiday figure. Scott Calvin (Allen) is thrown for a loop after Santa falls off his roof on Christmas Eve while he is watching his son, […]
From "Frosty" to "Rudolph": TV's All-Time Favorite Animated Christmas Specials
"Frosty the Snowman" TV specialPhoto byRankin/Bass. Who doesn’t remember and cherish animated TV holiday specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, or Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer? For generations, these colorful classics remain timepieces to revered days gone by. Viewers of all ages, some of who are now parents and grandparents, grew up watching these spirited, sentimental programs for decades, and now do so with their children and grandchildren. Millions of viewers continue to treasure moments like this:
SheKnows
The Honeymoon Ain’t Over: Great News Times Three (!) for Fans of Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney and Hallmark’s The Wedding Veil Movies
The magic continues with another trilogy ahead. Earlier this year the Hallmark Channel premiered The Wedding Veil trilogy starring Days of Our Lives Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (Bianca) as Avery and Autumn Reeser as Emma. And guess what, fans? The girls will be back in 2023 with three more movies in another trilogy — plus, their onscreen leading men will be back too! In fact, as part of the network’s January premieres, ET has learned that the actresses will be featured in three of the five new releases.
Miller High Life Just Released An Unexpected 'Leg Lamp Beer Tower'
In the list of classic holiday movies, "A Christmas Story" ranks high. Who can forget the scene where Flick gets his tongue stuck on the flag pole, or Ralphie Parker's relentless quest to convince his parents and Santa to get him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model Rifle? The 1983 film provokes nostalgia and enthusiasm that few others can match.
TODAY.com
As an immigrant kid, I learned about Christmas from TV — and it nearly broke my heart
On Christmas Day 1984, I tiptoed over to the front door of my house, anxious to see what Santa brought. The night before, I had made paper stockings from notebook paper based on images I’d seen on television. I wrote “Nancy” on one stocking and “Dad” on the other with a blue ballpoint pen, the way I saw American names embroidered on stockings hung on mantles, like on “Silver Spoons.” As an immigrant child, I was fascinated by sitcoms about rich white families — the embodiment of the American dream. I taped the stockings up on the wall next to my front door since we had no fireplace. I figured that if Santa Claus could fly in a magical sleigh pulled by reindeer, he’d find a way inside my house.
TV's Original Christmas "Grinch": A Closer Look at the Animated Classic
The Grinch Who Stole Christmas from 1966Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society/Craig Kausen. [Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from exclusive interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Jingle All The Way Was Inspired By A Real-Life Toy Craze In The '90s
There is a long and storied tradition of madcap holiday comedies in cinema. From Christmas classics like "A Christmas Story" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" to more modern and inclusive efforts like "Happiest Season," the history of wacky, family-oriented holiday comedies goes way back. It's this tradition precisely that movies like "Jingle All the Way" were already embracing in the mid-'90s.
ComicBook
The Santa Clauses: David Krumholtz Teases Bernard's Return, "Multiversal" Santa Origin Story
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Santa Clauses. In the final moments of The Santa Clauses Episode 4, titled "Chapter 4: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause," a mysterious gloved hand reaches out to touch ex-Santa Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). After nearly 30 years as Father Christmas, Scott decides to retire and relocate his family — son Cal (Austin Kane), daughter Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick), and wife Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell) — from the North Pole to Chicago. Scott relinquishes the mantle to new Santa Simon Choksi (Kal Penn), an inventor and single father whose mishandling of the ho-ho-holiday is endangering the Christmas spirit.
It's Noelle on Disney Plus. Funny and heartwarming. It's Sunday night again!! A Modern Holiday Classic.
I wanted to start off as if it's a Sunday night back a few decades-the '60s. Every Sunday night we were treated to The Wonderful World of Color-eventually the title changing to The Wonderful World of Disney. You could always count on a family viewing experince-meaning that every one could relate and share the fun, adventure or the drama and sometimes all three in one. So, with out further ado I give you a sunday night tradition-
Where To Stream Christmas Classic Movies: From ‘The Grinch’ To ‘Rudolph’ To Elf’
Holiday nostalgia season is upon us and there’s no better way to comfort your inner child, or entertain your actual child, than with these Christmas classic movies. Though some have been snatched up by exclusive streaming services, there are plenty of classic Christmas movies to fill the long winter days. There’s a classic in here for every age in your family, be it your cranky toddler, cranky teen, or cranky spouse, and these warm and fuzzies are sure to brighten your family’s mood like the fragrant evergreen tree in your living room.
Comments / 0