AG Ferguson files lawsuits against three national pharmacy chains for their role in fueling the opioid crisis and announces five resolutions with drug companies totaling more than $400 million for Washington state

AG Ferguson files antitrust case against pesticide makers for illegal scheme inflating prices for farmers
SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of 12 attorneys general in a federal antitrust lawsuit against two of the largest pesticide manufacturers in the world over a conspiracy to shut out generic versions of their products. This scheme drives up costs for Washington farmers, and ultimately, food prices.
Lakewood gun retailer to pay penalties in Ferguson’s second high-capacity magazine sales ban enforcement action
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that Lakewood-based WGS Guns will pay $15,000 for intentionally violating Washington’s high-capacity magazine sales ban. This is Ferguson’s second enforcement of the ban. Earlier this month, Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns. That case is ongoing. These...
State disciplines health care providers
OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state. The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.
NEWS RELEASE - WDVA Director to Retire in Jan 2023 - Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Director Alfie Alvarado-Ramos Announces Retirement
NEWS RELEASE - WDVA Director to Retire in Jan 2023 - Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Director Alfie Alvarado-Ramos Announces Retirement. Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs News Release. December 21, 2022. Olympia — The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs announces the retirement of Director Lourdes E. “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos...
Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet virtually on Dec. 30
OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in executive session virtually on Friday, Dec. 30, followed by a public decision on staff salary adjustments. Members of the public are invited to join via Zoom. The meeting agenda and information on how to watch is available on WDFW’s website.
Winter Weather Preparedness
Olympia – Winter storms and extreme cold can cause dangerous and life-threatening conditions. Dangers include blinding wind-driven snow, extreme cold, icy road conditions, downed trees and power lines. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone that taking preparedness actions now, can make a big difference in protecting you...
