BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Hospital is excited about a new partnership with Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City that will officially begin in January. Patients who are needing obstetrical care at Van Diest Family Health Clinic can now receive their prenatal care there and deliver with one of the Boone County Hospital (BCH) OB doctors at our Family Birth Center.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO