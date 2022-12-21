Read full article on original website
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
PHOTO GALLERY: West Side 47, Logan 18 girls basketball
Photos by Robert K. Scott / Additional information about Robert’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at rscott.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State vs SMU preview: How to watch, projected starters, injuries
Utah State easily dispatched a tough Seattle team and will now face off against an SMU team that is theoretically worse than the Redhawks. However, the Mustangs – ranked 291st in the NET on Thursday – just came off a win over Iona, which was previously ranked 48th in the NET. Upsets can easily happen (which the Aggies are fully aware of after Monday) and SMU is fresh off accomplishing a big upset.
What Utah State coach Blake Anderson said about the addition of Utah transfer Malone Mataele
Malone Mataele played four seasons at the University of Utah, but signed with Utah State on Wednesday and will use his final year of eligibility with the Utah State Aggies.
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State upset for second time this week, loses to SMU
HONOLULU – Utah State was the second victim of SMU’s upset-fest in the Hawaii Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The Aggies fell 77-74 to the Mustangs who also upset a then-top 50 NET team Iona on Thursday. On Thursday, USU seemed to work out the kinks that led to...
cachevalleydaily.com
Kristyn Julia Madsen Nichols
August 9, 1989 ~ December 16, 2022 (age 33) This beautiful mommy, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin has finally been set free to use those angels wings she earned in this life. Kristyn didn’t lose her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick or in pain, she fought for every minute she could have with her two beautiful sons. They were, and are, her everything.
cachevalleydaily.com
Aggies blast Seattle in opening game of Hawaii tournament
HONOLULU – Utah State brushed off an embarrassing loss to Weber State earlier this week, putting forth its best defensive game of the season in an 84-56 blowout victory over Seattle in the Aggies’ opening game in the Hawaii Airlines Diamond Head Classic. “It was a really big...
ABC 4
Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested for allegedly stalking and secretly recording Nibley woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 40-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly setting up cameras to secretly record a woman and stalking her, according to law enforcement. Aaron Hartzell Norton was booked Sunday into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies...
ksl.com
Layton police recover large amount of stolen property
LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20
POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan City officials announce closures for Christmas holiday
LOGAN – Logan City officials have announced modified schedules for various offices and function during the Christmas holiday period from Saturday, Dec. 24 to Monday, Dec. 26. Most Logan City offices will be closed on Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24), including the City Hall, the Logan Landfill and the...
ABC 4
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
kvnutalk
Logan man pleads guilty to stealing wallet and making $6,800 in charges – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan man has admitted to stealing a citizen’s wallet and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges two months ago. Ethan Allen Fischer accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to three of the 22 charges he was facing. Fischer was in 1st District Court,...
kvnutalk
Logan City approves plans for new Raising Cane’s restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Logan City Planning Commission has given approval for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant on the site of the recently-closed Sizzler restaurant. Raising Cane’s is known for their fresh chicken tenders, premium cut fries, homemade coleslaw, thick butter Texas Toast and fresh squeezed lemonade. The...
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
cachevalleydaily.com
Mendon man killed in head-on crash near Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM — A 38-year-old Mendon man died in a two vehicle crash early Tuesday morning along Valley View Highway, SR-30. The accident occurred around 1:00 a.m. near the Cache/Box Elder county line. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a silver 2015 Chevy pickup was westbound on SR-30...
VIDEO: Train cars derail in Ogden rail yard
Several Union Pacific train cars derailed at an Ogden rail yard Tuesday. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
Comments / 0