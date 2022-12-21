Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘He does an awesome job’
Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
Frog gone but Clifford still brings money and cheer to charities
For the second year in a row, Froggy was missing. Palos Heights Alderman Jack Clifford’s annual presenting of checks to worthwhile organizations during the final meeting of the year used to feature Clifford with a frog puppet to help him out but, alas, this year Froggy was misplaced. There...
Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
Holiday giveaway: South Side Chicago volunteers hustle to get meals to those in need ahead of storm
"We have a number of families that, if it were not for this, would not have the Christmas that we want them to have."
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
$25K worth of holiday gifts given out on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - No snow spoiled the holiday cheer planned Thursday on Chicago’s South Side. Much needed coats – in this cold – and of course toys were given away late this afternoon. Twenty-five-thousand dollars’ worth of items, including PlayStation’s, Xbox’s, and new winter coats, were handed out...
Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper
‘Tis the season of miracles, and to the Roberts family, their son Cooper — a survivor of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park — certainly is one. And his mother Keely Roberts hopes his story and recovery can inspire all this season. “We really do believe in miracles,” she wrote in a Dec. […] The post Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper appeared first on The Record.
Missing Northwestern student's body found in Chicago
CHICAGO — A body found Tuesday in a Chicago harbor has been identified as that of a Northwestern University student who went missing after leaving a weekend party, authorities said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it had identified the body as that of 25-year-old Peter Salvino. His...
Orland Park bracing for the snow and cold
There is a lot of snow and a lot of cold in the forecast for the holidays. But Orland Park is ready. Public Works Director Joel Van Essen said before Monday’s board of trustees meeting that the game plan is in place for whatever beating Mother Nature wants to dish out – especially when it comes to snow on village streets.
More chaos on Roosevelt
Distro Music Hall, a newly opened music venue on the Berwyn side of Roosevelt Road, saw gun violence within its walls late Saturday night and then chaos in the surrounding Oak Park residential neighborhood as frightened patrons scattered to the sound of the gunshots. Two patrons were wounded, non-life-threatening. Police...
5 Struggles Everyone In Chicago Can Relate To
Chicago is a vibrant, bustling city with a lot to offer, but like any city, it also has its fair share of challenges and struggles. Here are five struggles that everyone in Chicago can relate to:
Facts About Chicago (29 Interesting & Fun Things to Know)
Today, I’m going to cover some fun Chicago facts to help you get to know my favorite city in America. You’ll learn that there’s a lot more to the so-called Windy City than meets the eye. Chicago is a vibrant and diverse cultural hub. Chicago draws millions...
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
How to Prevent Frozen Pipes
Bitter cold is forecast for the Northwest Indiana and Chicago area over the next week with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero. This means pipes in homes are in danger of freezing and bursting, leading an emergency call to the plumber and expensive water damage in the house.
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
This little pup will make a perfect addition to your family this holiday season
Happy Howell-days! Meet Howell, one of the nearly 100 adorable puppies and kittens are making their way to PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center throughout the week.
Franciscan Health ordered to keep Hammond emergency room open 9 more months
A Lake County Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction to stop Franciscan Health from shuttering its downtown Hammond ER by the end of the year.
Unknown person throws paint on cars parked in front of Rogers Park fire hydrant
CHICAGO (CBS) – Vandal or vigilante?That's the debate on one residential street in Rogers Park. Someone has been throwing paint on cars parked illegally, usually late at night or early in the morning.As CBS 2's Sara Machi explained, this anonymous act does have its supporters.Dry paint is permanently dripping over the side of the curb where someone recently poured it on top of parked cars. Photos shared to the social media app Nextdoor showed the damage."Nobody has the right to damage anybody else's property," said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. "No one, at all."The neighbor said her friend...
