momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
The Ringer
25 Days of Bingemas, Day 7: ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’
The Ringer’s 25 Days of Bingemas is a guide for people who love original holiday movies; it’s a guide for people who hate original holiday movies; it’s a guide for people who occasionally watch these movies and want more; its a guide for people who never hope to watch these movies but would like to watch one writer descend into madness as she attempts to differentiate between 25 unique forms of holiday magic, 12 different fake countries, and eight different male leads who make you wonder, Wait, is that the guy from Mean Girls? (It isn’t, except for the one time when it is.) Every day for the next 25 days, Jodi Walker will feature one of this season’s 169 original holiday movies, answering a curated series of questions in order to showcase the genre’s masterful formula, the dedication to chaos, and the commitment to consistently widowing lumberjacks that launched an entire genre of TV movie. On the seventh day of Bingemas, we turn our cheerful spirits to…
fox56news.com
Best Christmas wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
We wish you a Merry Christmas: There's a dark side to the popular song
The popular Christmas song came from violence and threats. "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" is one of the most sung holiday songs to this date. Arthur Warrell has been accredited for the popularity of the song going worldwide because he arranged the tune for his group "Bristol University Madrigal Singers in 1935. They performed it during a concert on December 6, of that same year. History, however, tells us there is a dark history behind this well-known carol.
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Ohio Mom Turns Kid’s Bedroom Doors Into Apartment Doors Decorated for Christmas
What a wonderful thing to wake up to each day!
Redbook
What Christmas Looked (And Tasted!) Like Over The Last 80 Years
Since New Year’s is all about making resolutions and looking forward, during the Christmas holiday season, we’re all about indulging in some good old-fashioned nostalgia. The traditions we take part in, the decorations we hold onto forever, the recipes we can't imagine not making—December is the perfect time to remember all the great, wacky, and memorable holidays we had growing up and why we loved them. Though every year we get excited to incorporate new trends and customs into our celebrations, year after year we find that the true magic of this season lies in our memories. That's why we couldn't think of a more fun trip down memory lane than recalling what Christmas was like over the past few decades, from the good to the very, shall we say, questionable.
dallasexpress.com
Former Pediatric Patient Makes Christmas Visit
Annabella Spears, 11, spent her first Christmas in the hospital. Now, she wants to bring joy and Christmas cheer to other children undergoing treatment. After she was born with a rare liver disease, Annabella spent her first Christmas at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, waiting for an organ transplant. Without a transplant, the chances of overcoming the disease were grim.
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
intothelightadventures.com
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas, there are a lot of stray cats running around this RV park we are staying at and I was out for a walk this morning and took a photo of this one here. He looked a little grumpy so I added some holiday cheer to his portrait. Some...
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 9 – The Silent Night Of The Batman
More Comicon Advent treats now, a Christmas comic every day of Advent leading up to Christmas Day… today it’s ‘The Silent Night of the Batman‘, a classic short from Gary Friedrich with art by Neal Adams and Dick Giordano. It was a short in Batman #219...
Harrison High School Winter Extravaganza Features Holiday Music and More
Harrison Bands joined other performing ensembles of the Harrison High School Fine Arts department for an evening of holiday music, frivolity and art displays in the annual Winter Extravaganza at the Hoya Center on Dec. 8.
