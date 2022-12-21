Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
LRAC supports Family Promise of Southern Delaware
The Lewes Rehoboth Association of Churches presented a $50,000 donation to Family Promise of Southern Delaware Dec. 7, to assist in its mission to help families experiencing homelessness. Family Promise board President Dale Smith said the local affiliate is the second in Delaware and one of 200 across the nation,...
Cape Gazette
FOP Share Your Christmas event benefits area family
The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Sussex County Lodge 2, with assistance from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department, conducted its annual Share Your Christmas gift distribution campaign Dec. 17 for a needy family of two adults and three children, including one child with significant medical concerns.
Cape Gazette
Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary donates $3K to Bless Our Children
The Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Cub recently donated $3,000 to the Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. and promoted by WRDE-TV and WBOC-TV. Bless Our Children campaign check presentation attendees shown are (l-) Jeff Kitchen, Rotary Club president; Paul Williams, WRDE-TV chief meteorologist; and Chuck Ward,...
Cape Gazette
Schell Family Foundation donates $5K to Clothing Our Kids
The Clothing Our Kids team is grateful to Schell Family Foundation for its 2022 contribution of $5,000 to help Sussex County schoolchildren in need. Since 2015, COK has been one of the fortunate beneficiaries of the foundation’s annual giving. The Schell Family Foundation comprises Joe and Debbie Schell, Chris and Lori Schell, Preston and Kathleen Schell, and Susie and Drew Matter. Chris serves as president of Schell Brothers, one of Delaware’s largest quality home builders. Preston serves as president at Ocean Atlantic Companies, a leading real estate development firm in the state. Lori runs Kids’ Cottage, a well-known childcare facility and preschool in the area. Kathleen is co-owner of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty and a former COK board member.
delawarepublic.org
Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January
Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
Cape Gazette
Group behind Rehoboth canal dock dissolving
The group that spearheaded the construction of the canal dock in Rehoboth Beach has announced its plans to dissolve by the end of the year. In a Dec. 12 letter sent to supporters, Rehoboth Beach officials and the Delaware Community Foundation, the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s board of directors announced the association was dissolving and that a charitable fund called The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund has been established.
Cape Gazette
Vintage caboose is first display at Lewes Junction
There were plenty of smiles to go around among members of the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association Dec. 19. After a year’s restoration work – including a professional paint job – a historic 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad caboose was moved from the former Delaware Coast Line Railroad work building to its new display site in Stango Park in Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Milton Chamber’s Holly Festival attracts thousands to Cape Region
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival, held Dec. 10, attracted thousands of Sussex County residents and visitors from as far away as Ohio. Attendees strolled throughout downtown Milton and enjoyed the convenience of two shoppers’ buses. A new addition to the festival, the buses made stops at three vendor locations: H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, Milton Fire Hall and Milton Public Library, where more than 100 juried artisans and crafters were on hand. At the Milton Historical Society, the chamber offered free fun for children including professional face paintings, kids’ activities and pictures with Santa Claus.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Cape Gazette
Gas-powered lawn care ban goes to Rehoboth commissioners
The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee has recommended a phased approach to eliminate the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits by January 2028. The committee has been working toward this action for months. In September, the group reached a consensus to move forward on finalizing recommendations to commissioners. That’s what took place during a committee meeting Dec. 16.
Sale of property leads to crisis for Milford homeless population
UPDATE 12/23/22 – Sara Bluhm of the City of Milford announced that, thanks to the efforts of Mayor Archie Campbell, any of the residents of Tent City who do not stay in a Code Purple shelter this evening will be housed at the City of Milford Public Works. Additional updates on this story will be provided after the holidays. ... Read More
Cape Gazette
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
starpublications.online
Helping Others and Helping Yourself: The Laurel Fire Department Ambulance Fundraiser
No one plans to need an ambulance; in fact many of us cringe when we hear the siren of the ambulance because it means that somewhere, somebody is in trouble and needs help. But when it is us that needs help, we are so very grateful for the sound of that siren.
Cape Gazette
Warren Bourquin Knowles, proud veteran
Warren Bourquin Knowles, 87, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, surrounded by his family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born Sept. 21, 1935, to the late Francis William Knowles and Catherine May (Bourquin) Knowles in Camden, N.J. Warren was a major in the Civil...
Cape Gazette
Louise Miller Fortner, active in community
Louise Miller Fortner, 93, of Wilmington and Lewes, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, surrounded by her daughters at the Country House, her residence since 2017. A lifelong resident of Delaware, Louise was born in Wilmington to Thomas W. and Edna Hitch Miller. She graduated from Wilmington High School, where she was a competitive roller skater and played first trumpet in the school band. She then graduated from Goldey Beacom College and went to work as a bookkeeper. Louise and her late husband, John, were the seventh householders to move into the brand-new Brandywine Hundred neighborhood of Surrey Park, where Louise happily devoted her life to raising their three daughters. A member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Louise was very involved in the Masonic community and worked side by side with John, the past grand master of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Delaware. Together John and Louise initiated and organized the Job’s Daughters, Bethel Chapter 11 in north Wilmington. Active in the community, Louise volunteered at Wilmington Seaman’s Center and was a 65-year involved member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed music and dancing, from square dancing to ballroom dancing, bridge, travel, knitting, crocheting, sewing and all kinds of needlework, and especially gardening.
WMDT.com
MSP Berlin Barrack holds Shop with a Cop event
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police’s Berlin Barracks held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This event gave 30 kids the chance to shop with a local law enforcement officer for holiday gifts. Troopers from the Berlin Barrack joined the OCPD, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and Berlin Police Department in getting in the holiday spirit. Kids and their officers took a trip to Walmart where they had $150 to spend on gifts for their families.
WGMD Radio
Howard T. Ennis Teachers Begin Transitioning to New State-of-the-Art School Building
As 2023 approaches, teachers and other workers at Howard T. Ennis are beginning the transition into a new state-of-the-art school building located on Patriots Way north of Millsboro across from Sussex Central High School. Indian River School District spokesman Dave Maull tells WGMD that the state fully funded the estimated 49.6 million dollar, 94,000 square-foot facility. Ground-breaking took place in the fall of 2020.
Cape Gazette
Santa goes to court in Miracle on the Circle
Kris Kringle went on trial at the Sussex County Courthouse Dec. 13, to see if he was indeed the real Santa Claus. The holiday reenactment of “Miracle on 34th Street” was performed for more than 300 Sussex County elementary school students. Santa, aka Family Court Judge James McGiffin, played the lead role in the performances. Retired Judge Jane Brady reprised her role as the defense attorney. Other officials participating in the performance include lawyer Rob Gibbs, lawyer Bliss Soucek, Superior Court Judge Craig Karsintz and his wife Kathi, and Chief of Community Relations Sean O'Sullivan.
