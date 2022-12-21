ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

washingtoninformer.com

Christmas Decorations Connect People to Their Past

From the thousands of lights that adorn The United House of Prayer for All People Bishop’s residence, to a sculpture of Mary holding the body of Jesus in and around homes, to wreaths hanging on doors across the District, Maryland and Virginia, decorations represent decades of holiday traditions. Be...
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtoninformer.com

Trabue Confirmed to D.C. Public Service Commission

Ted Trabue, a former president of the D.C. State Board of Education and the ex-chief of staff to former D.C. Council Chair Linda Cropp, was recently confirmed as a member of the city’s Public Service Commission by the council. Trabue, who was appointed to the commission by Mayor Muriel...
WASHINGTON, DC

