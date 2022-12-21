Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA
To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Approves New HIV Drug for Adults with Limited Treatment Options
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a new type of antiretroviral medication for adult patients living with human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1), whose HIV infections cannot be successfully treated with other available treatments due to resistance, intolerance, or safety considerations. After the starting dose is completed, Sunlenca is administered as subcutaneous (under the skin) injections once every six months, allowing convenient dosing for patients.
Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — Expedited drug approvals slowed this year as the Food and Drug Administration’s controversial accelerated pathway came under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and some of the agency’s own leaders. With less than a month remaining in the year, the FDA’s drug center has...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado seeks FDA approval for cost-saving plan to import prescription drugs from Canada
Colorado submitted a proposal to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, seeking to import prescription drugs from Canada to save Coloradans money on medications. Importing lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada would reduce drug costs for Coloradans by an average of 65%, according to an analysis by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. That could add up to between $53 million and $88 million in savings annually, depending on market adoption.
Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
Elon Musk's brain chip company has killed so many animals that the USDA is investigating them
Elon Musk can't stay out of the headlines. The Silicon Valley tycoon, already under fire for making a series of unpopular changes at Twitter after purchasing the company for a deal in which he admits he overpaid, is embroiled in a new controversy over Neuralink — a smaller company he founded with the express intent to develop implantable brain chips that can interact with computers. In the process of testing brain implants on animals, Neuralink has allegedly killed almost all of them. Now, Musk's medical device company is being investigated by the federal government for possible animal-welfare violations.
U.S. cigarette companies required to display smoking risks in stores
The Department of Justice announced a court order on Tuesday that requires cigarette companies to display health risks associated with smoking, in retail stores.
Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner, BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), fired back at Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed.
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA Commissioner, vested groups respond to report on inner workings of FDA food program
Reactions to yesterday’s report on the inner workings of the food side of the Food And Drug Administration were cautiously optimistic. The commissioner of the agency was less than specific in his response to the report. Commissioner Robert Califf commissioned the report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA...
FDA Report Faults Agency’s Food Unit for Leaderless Dysfunction
The Abbott Nutrition baby formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., May 20, 2022. (Sarah Rice/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration’s food division has no clear leadership, avoids bold policy or enforcement actions, and fosters a culture that doesn’t adequately protect public health, according to a report issued Tuesday by an agency-related group.
Tobacco companies now required to display signs at retail locations stating health effects of smoking
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this week that tobacco companies in the U.S. will now be required to set up signs in retail locations stating the health risks and effects of cigarettes, following through on a corrective measure issued as part of a lawsuit filed more than 20 years ago. In 1999, the DOJ…
takeitcool.com
Gasoline Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Gasoline Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Gasoline. Report Features Details. Product Name Gasoline. Process Included Gasoline Production From Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
CoinTelegraph
Cannaland supports cannabis industry regulations in its metaverse
CannaVerse announces the upcoming launch of Cannaland, the world’s first cannabis-themed metaverse, as a simplified solution for businesses to abide by the legalities around cannabis distribution, usage and cultivation. The global cannabis industry, including high-THC, low-THC and CBD/hemp products, has enjoyed tremendous growth globally as evidenced by the 70...
CoinTelegraph
Cannaland — The metaverse for the world’s medicinal cannabis community
Weed, cannabis, marijuana, Kush, Mary Jane — this sacred plant has been named many things since its popularization and for good reason: The flower does a lot for humankind. While many will associate marijuana with food cravings, laughter and adolescent experiences, the plant’s potent flower has morphed into something more than that. Thanks to the scientific community, marijuana has become a centerpiece in medicinal treatments, alleviating pain and suffering for millions across the globe.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
World Variety Produce, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros 12oz Because it Contains Undeclared Wheat Allergens
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Wheat. Company Name:. World Variety Produce,...
Congress Should Act to Rebuild Supply Chains at Home: There’s Bipartisan Room to Run
As we head into a divided Congress next year, many anticipate that there will be partisan gridlock on important priorities. Yet there doesn’t have to be. There is broad agreement on both sides of the political aisle to support policies aimed at reasserting control over the trade relations with China and rebuilding supply chains at home. That could be good news for American manufacturers and workers if both parties in Congress are willing to seize this unique opportunity. There is existing low-hanging legislation that Congress can immediately pass next year that has broad bipartisan support. There are also immediate opportunities in a...
San Francisco Examiner
The unsung middlemen between patients and drug prices
For most businesses, labor is the largest expense in the operating budget. As the founder and president of Small Business California, I speak to many company leaders and they tell me that wages, benefits and related taxes account for as much as 70%, and growing, of total business costs. According...
solarindustrymag.com
Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law
The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
