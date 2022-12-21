Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
WSFA
First Alert: Chilly to start the week, warming up by New Year’s Eve
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tonight will be cold, lows will fall into the teens and 20s under clear skies and light winds. Caution is still urged with the cold conditions expected through the next few nights. Monday we will continue the warming trend, highs will top out in the middle...
WSFA
Alabamians urged to end water drips when temperature rises above freezing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are being urged to stop dripping their faucets as soon as temperatures rise above freezing. While the drip can help prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management says it’s creating another problem; the excessive water loss is straining many public water systems’ ability to provide services.
WSFA
Water issues continue across Alabama amid deep freeze
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. The Marbury Water System said its water levels have been low due to “customers dripping water, leaks from busted pipes, and frozen pipes.”. Officials said the system’s emergency...
WSFA
Flood cleanup underway after pipes burst in Alabama Statehouse
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sub-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on pipes at houses across Alabama, and the Statehouse was no exception over the weekend. According to Pat Harris, the secretary of the Alabama Senate, flooding happened in parts of the first and second floors, as well as the basement of the massive building, located on South Union Street downtown.
WSFA
Videos show Alabama prison inmates battling broken overhead pipe
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has responded to a request for information after video circulating on social media showed inmates at a state prison dealing with broken water pipes. Temperatures in recent days have plunged well below freezing across the Southeast, bursting pipes and causing havoc...
WSFA
Reeltown High School teacher incorporates STEM in her English classes
REELTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) – Hannah Brown is always full of energy. Even as a new mother, she finds a way to continue to keep her students excited at Reeltown High School. Her curriculum also includes something you typically don’t see in 7th-grade English. She also talks a lot about science and technology.
Comments / 0