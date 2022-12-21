Read full article on original website
Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at age 45 and still performing at an elite level.
Bucs rally to defeat the Cardinals in overtime
GLENDALE, Arizona — Win and they’re in. That’s the scenario for the Bucs (7-8), who could clinch the NFC South with a victory over Carolina next Sunday at home. The Bucs put themselves in that position by rallying from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime and beating the Cardinals 19-16 when Ryan Succop connected on a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in the extra period.
Charting 2022: Sportico’s Best Data Visualization Stories
In Sportico’s third calendar year of existence, the staff took advantage of the numbers accumulated over more than 30 months to present comparisons of data over time that highlight the ever-changing nature of our industry. We also experimented with more colorful ways to present familiar datasets. Here are our favorite data visualizations we’ve published in the past 12 months (not including our franchise valuations wheels). Click on the headers to read the corresponding stories. NFL Games Account for 75 of the 100 Most-Watched Broadcasts of 2021 (Jan. 7) The NFL in 2021 effectively swallowed TV whole, accounting for 41 of the top...
