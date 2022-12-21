ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Lynnwood Man Sentenced For Threatening To Kill Black People In 4 States

By Bilal G. Morris
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEYjY_0jqcf9NL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bpx2N_0jqcf9NL00

Source: gerenme / Getty

O n Tuesday, a Lynnwood, Washington man was sentenced to two years in prison for making interstate threats toward Black people and for a hate crime.

According to the Department Of Justice, Joey David George (37) made threatening telephone calls from his home in Lynnwood to grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, restaurants in California and Connecticut, and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland.

“In today’s day and age, words are the weapons in the arsenal of the bully, the bigot, the racist, and the homophobe,” U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said during the sentencing hearing. “These words seep into the psyche of the victims and cause incredible pain that might never go away.”

George has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 22, 2022.

Court records show George telephoned multiple grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and threatened to shoot Black people in the stores. George told the staff at the store to “take him seriously,” and ordered the store to clear out the customers, as he was “nearby” and “preparing to shoot all Black customers.” His threats came just months after P ayton Gendron went on a racist rampage killing 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

In addition to the calls to Buffalo, George admits that in May, he called a restaurant in San Bruno, California allegedly threatening to shoot Black and Hispanic patrons in the restaurant. His goal was to strike fear in the Bay Area Black community.

George’s reign of terror didn’t begin there. On Sept. 11, 2021, George called a cannabis dispensary in Rockville, Maryland, and used racial slurs as he threatened to shoot and kill Black people at the business. The dispensary shut down and hired extra security, causing a loss of over $50,000. On the same day, George called a Denny’s restaurant in Enfield, Connecticut, and threatened Black patrons there as well.

“While Mr. George suffers from some mental health impairments, his conduct in this case was deliberate and motivated by racial hatred,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “He wanted people to feel the terror that they would be targeted because of the color of their skin. Mr. George used the tragedy of the Buffalo grocery store shooting to make his threats even more searing. We take these matters very seriously.”

According to DOJ, George has agreed to pay $13,088 in restitution to the impacted businesses.  He will also be on three years of supervised release when he finishes his prison sentence.

SEE ALSO:

Gun Ownership Has Soared In The Black Community With Women Leading The Way

Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason


The post Lynnwood Man Sentenced For Threatening To Kill Black People In 4 States appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLB 1010AM

Man Shot At Mondawmin Metro Station Dies At Shock Trauma

Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station Monday evening. According to reports, officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found a male victim, 20. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he later died, police said. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41P6Trm4PPA City […] The post Man Shot At Mondawmin Metro Station Dies At Shock Trauma appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Five Hospitalized After Subway Car Partially Derails In West Baltimore

The Maryland Department of Transportation is investigating after a subway car partially derailed in West Baltimore Monday evening. According to officials, the car partially derailed above ground near Wabash Ave and Rogers Ave around 6 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uGpRjcYuWY As the railcar approached the station platform at Rogers Ave, a metro subway operator reported the derailment. The railcar […] The post Five Hospitalized After Subway Car Partially Derails In West Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

List: Warming Centers And Freezing Weather Shelters In The Greater Baltimore Area

This weekend, the Baltimore area will be experiencing brutally cold temperatures as the season of winter falls upon us. Below is a list of places and resources in Baltimore City and Baltimore County that individuals without shelter can utilize when temperatures are forecasted to fall below freezing. Baltimore County: FREEZING WEATHER SHELTER LOCATIONS Eastern Family […] The post List: Warming Centers And Freezing Weather Shelters In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-20-2022]

    We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week. Women’s Wellness Lounge Business Description: “Where Wellness Becomes A Lifestyle.” Business Website: https://www.womenswellnesslounge.org/ Royalty Escapes Travel Agency Business Description: “Royalty Escapes Travel Agency, where you can travel like royalty at a fraction of the cost.” […]
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight

  It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means it’s time for some ice and snow. Meteorologists are calling for rain and ice Thursday starting after 3 a.m. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1603065566239113216 Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

 https://wolbbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy