WBRE

Families displaced, one cat missing after Scranton fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the Electric City, firefighters battled a fire at a home on 13th Avenue that left multiple families displaced. Crews responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters tell Eyewitness News that no one was hurt in the fire, but one cat is missing. The Red Cross is […]
SCRANTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wyoming Valley West High School lifts perimeter lockdown

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity near Wyoming Valley West forced the high school to go on a perimeter lockdown. According to officials with the Wyoming Valley West High School, the school was operating under a perimeter lockdown due to a threat in the community Tuesday morning. As of 10:26 a.m., the threat […]
WYOMING STATE
Times Leader

Report: Pittston area bridge can reopen with reduced weight limit

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inspection initiated by Luzerne County Council has concluded the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking West Pittston and Pittston can safely reopen to traffic at a reduced weight limit until a bridge replacement project commences in coming years, Council members Brian Thornton and Kevin Lescavage said Wednesday.
PITTSTON, PA

