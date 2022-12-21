Read full article on original website
Related
Special Election set for Jan. 31 in 27th Senatorial District
WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Thursday signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Sen. John Gordner, whose term was
Pennsylvania police chase car for 3 miles, find 10-year-old behind wheel | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Allentown
Allentown might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Allentown.
Families displaced, one cat missing after Scranton fire
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the Electric City, firefighters battled a fire at a home on 13th Avenue that left multiple families displaced. Crews responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters tell Eyewitness News that no one was hurt in the fire, but one cat is missing. The Red Cross is […]
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
Wyoming Valley West High School lifts perimeter lockdown
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity near Wyoming Valley West forced the high school to go on a perimeter lockdown. According to officials with the Wyoming Valley West High School, the school was operating under a perimeter lockdown due to a threat in the community Tuesday morning. As of 10:26 a.m., the threat […]
Report: Pittston area bridge can reopen with reduced weight limit
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inspection initiated by Luzerne County Council has concluded the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking West Pittston and Pittston can safely reopen to traffic at a reduced weight limit until a bridge replacement project commences in coming years, Council members Brian Thornton and Kevin Lescavage said Wednesday.
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Central Pa. utility companies work to restore power after wind gusts
YORK, Pa. — Wind gusts are doing a number on power lines, causing sporadic outages throughout central Pa. Local utility companies are working overtime to restore power throughout the Commonwealth. “We have seen a lot of fallen trees, especially in more open areas," said Maggie Sheely, a spokesperson with...
Comments / 0