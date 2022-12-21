Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Thousands Of Americans To Receive Up To $600 in BonusesAneka DuncanDenver, CO
Super Bowl Champion Running Back DiesOnlyHomersDenver, CO
highlandsranchherald.net
Refurbished Broadway bar takes it up a notch
With decades of bartending and management experience between the two of them, the proprietors of Taaz Tavern have set out to bring a better bar experience to bustling South Broadway. “We’re not just another bar,” Tom Charlson told Colorado Community Media. The new Englewood establishment belongs to him and his...
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduled
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Cafe Rio Mexican Grill will kick off 2023 with the grand opening of its latest restaurant in Highlands Ranch. Initially scheduled for mid-December, Cafe Rio will celebrate its grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 at 9215 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch.
Westword
Five Places to Warm Up With French Onion Soup
Arctic blast, bomb cyclone, polar vortex...whatever you call the atmospheric phenomenon, it's just really, really cold outside. But even on a regular chilly day, nothing is quite as good as a piping hot bowl of French onion soup. Rich broth paired with melty cheese is the kind of comforting combo that will make you forget all about how many layers you need to put on before you can step outside.
Westword
The Food Is Almost as Bad as the Owner's Racist Jokes at Legends of Aurora Sports Grill
It's the day before I turn forty. What better way to celebrate than spending lunch with my drunkest friends at a sports bar owned by a guy who makes racist videos on Facebook?. There has been plenty of discussion about Steve Sundberg, the owner of Legends of Aurora Sports Grill and an Aurora City Council rep, in recent days. On his promotional videos, he does stereotypical accents. He wears culture as a costume. And for a guy who has had several incidents involving inappropriate comments of a sexual nature, he seems to shoehorn in comments about his dick and balls wherever he can.
tourcounsel.com
Colorado Mills | Shopping mall in Lakewood, Colorado
There is everything, more than a hundred clothing and shoe stores as well as several restaurants, entertainment options and also the Target supermarket. Among the fashion brands present in the outlet are Express, Banana Republic, H&M, as well as Polo Ralph Lauren, the sports brand Under Armor and the Off Broadway shoe store. There are movie theaters in this outlet and also the Slick City slide park so in addition to shopping you can have a fun afternoon with the family.
Did You Know This Colorado Dive Bar Once Appeared in a TV Series?
For years, a vintage neon sign has illuminated the recessed entryway of the Candlelight Tavern at 383 South Pearl Street in Denver. From the outside, the commercial-style brick building with the glowing sign looks like any other dive bar around downtown Denver. Having been around for more than 70 years,...
Where You Can Find Colorado's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Westword
First Look: The World's Largest Banh Mi Chain Debuts in Denver
What we saw: Denver's first outpost of Lee's Sandwiches opened on December 18 at the corner of Alameda and Federal. It's also the city's first banh mi spot with a drive-thru. The brand's history goes back to 1980, when founder Chieu Le launched a catering truck in San Jose, California. That venture morphed into "the largest industrial catering company in Northern California," according to the Lee's Sandwiches website. The Le family began serving banh mi sandwiches in 1983 and opened a permanent location for Lee's Sandwiches in San Jose that same year. European-style sandwiches with toppings like ham, turkey, bacon and roast beef on croissants and baguettes were added in 2001 by Chieu and his oldest son, Minh.
HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home
Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
Adelitas in Denver makes hundreds of tamales for Christmas week
This month, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, in Denver, has been making hundreds of tamales - a traditional Mexican meal during Christmastime.
Westword
Temple Night Club Is Operated by Its Youngest and First Female Manager
A typical workday for Alexis Antelmi starts at 9 p.m. on a Friday night, when she gets to Temple Night Club at 1136 Broadway to manage the staff and make sure the night runs smoothly. It's a job Antelmi has been doing since July, but four years in the entertainment, festival and music industry brought her to this position. At 28, she's the youngest manager Temple has ever had, and the first female manager since it opened in 2017.
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
coaster101.com
My First and Maybe Last Elitch Gardens Visit
Today I’m diving deep into the archives to revisit a trip I took to Elitch Gardens last year. I found myself in Denver for work and of course had to make a stop at the medium-sized amusement and water park located on the fringe of Downtown Denver, the skyline of which creates a unique backdrop for the park.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax break
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A planned King Soopers Marketplace in Lone Tree is expected to get a $35,000-a-year break on some of its Douglas County property taxes.
coloradosun.com
How will Colorado’s new bag fee impact your life? Just look to the cities that already have bag charges.
With statewide plastic and paper bag fees arriving in Colorado on Jan. 1, ushering in a new era of reuse and recycling, governments and private companies are boosting their efforts to make the transition meaningful and workable. Walmart is jumping past the new state law on plastic and foregoing disposable...
travellemming.com
19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)
I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
Fire destroys Northglenn home
A home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning but no one was injured, North Metro Fire said.
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
