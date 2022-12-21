ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
kunc.org

Number of Indian boarding schools in Colorado grows as researchers continue investigation

Colorado was home to roughly 10 schools that assimilated Native students during the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a new report by History Colorado. The U.S. government established the schools to forcibly dismantle the cultural identities of young Native Americans. A Department of Interior investigation released earlier this year identified five schools in Colorado. Nationwide, there were more than 400 across 37 states.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Times

Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado; in Wyoming, not so fast

Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Colorado Edition: Questions about the Office of Gun Violence and Prevention, and the shrinking Ogallala Aquifer

Slowdown at the Office of Gun Violence and Prevention: Some Colorado lawmakers are upset with the state’s new Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Legislators created the office almost two years ago in an effort to save lives by focusing on firearm safety and using the state’s new red flag law to take guns away from those flagged as dangerous.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Polis and Hancock launch new fund to help migrants arriving in Denver

Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock are partnering with the Rose Community Foundation to launch a fund to support migrants coming to Denver. The past few weeks, Denver has opened emergency shelters and issued a state of emergency to respond to hundreds of migrants arriving in the city. The migrants have largely arrived from El Paso, Texas, which has struggled to serve the many people fleeing South and Central America.
DENVER, CO
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Colorado to Check Out

Charming downtown chalets, snow laden slopes, luxurious resorts and endless outdoor recreation draw visitors year round to small towns in Colorado!. Each with its own unique energy and lifestyle, sometimes the biggest fun can be had in the smallest of places!. More than just a ski destination, the state offers...
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

The University of Colorado Lost $120 Million -- Don't Make Their Mistake

Don't keep money you'll need within a few years in the stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
BACA COUNTY, CO
travellemming.com

19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)

I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy