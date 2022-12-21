Read full article on original website
Hispanic Federation delivers smiles to children right before Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hispanic Federation held its annual Delivering Smiles — or Repartiendo Sonrisas — event, which benefits families in need during the holidays. This year, the HF staff members selected four low-income neighborhoods in the Central Florida area to give back to. During the event,...
Bay News 9
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
Bay News 9
Centers work to keep seniors from feeling lonely during the holidays
BRADENTON, Fla. — While many Americans will travel to spend Christmas with their family this year, some are not so fortunate, particularly members of the senior population. According to the United States Census Bureau, 21% of Florida's population is made up of seniors. Experts say that Christmas is a...
Discovery Cove otters get Christmas surprise
ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas came early for the otters at Discovery Cove, complete with snow and frozen treats. Last week, the otters woke up to an early holiday surprise, finding some unseasonable snowfall in their freshwater oasis. At first, the otters didn’t know what to make of the snow,...
Bay News 9
Metropolitan Ministries offers meals and gifts for Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas is one of the busiest holidays for the nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries, especially with inflation and extreme cold weather impacting those with limited resources. What You Need To Know. Metropolitan Ministries helped families in need on Christmas day by serving food and offering resources. Tampa resident...
fox35orlando.com
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
Bay News 9
Maternal morbidity rates on the rise in Texas, especially for Black women
TEXAS — Giving birth in Texas has become increasingly dangerous, according to a new report. The CDC reports the national maternal morbidity rate in 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 deliveries. The 2020 rate in Texas was 72.7, and for Black women it's much higher. What You Need To...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
WESH
7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet Owners
On December 11th, a Leesburg, Florida couple's worst nightmare came true when their dog, Layla, escaped from Carol's Preppy Pet facility and was hit by a car. According to the couple, the driver who hit Layla got out looking for her and was told by someone claiming to be Layla's owner that he had called his friends to look for her and referred to Layla as a "lot dog". The couple has documented proof and witnesses who can confirm that this person was not Layla's real owner and that he lied to the driver.
Teen accidentally shoots women "twerking" on him at Florida house party
A teenager has been arrested after police say he accidentally shot a woman who was "twerking" near him at a Florida house party.
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
2 new Florida license plates now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
WFTV
See: These pets are still looking for homes for the holidays in Central Florida
Simba These pets are looking for homes for the holidays at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. (Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando)
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
Coldest Christmas in more than 30 years, Orlando under freeze warning for third straight night
ORLANDO, Fla. — Merry Christmas!. It is a cold and frigid start to Sunday. A freeze warning has been issued for a third consecutive night for Orlando - including Orange, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, Volusia and Flagler counties. A hard freeze warning has been issued for a third straight night...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Gainesville.
Bay News 9
Bay area prepares for cold Christmas weekend
TAMPA, Fla. — Power companies are preparing to handle an increase in demand on the power grid over the Christmas weekend. Power companies are preparing to handle an increase in demand on the power grid over the Christmas weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Friday night into...
Bay News 9
Christmas without husband, father and friend for Sumterville family
SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – In the Ray household, three words are held on high – especially at Christmas. “Faith, family and friends,” said Stacy Ray. But high atop the mantel this Christmas, there isn’t holly or tinsel. Instead, items to remember the man Stacy and Beverly Ray love.
Thousands of students homeless across Central Florida, new numbers show
ORLANDO, Fla. — New numbers obtained this week show thousands of Central Florida students don’t have a place to call home. That doesn’t necessarily mean their family is living on the streets. It can also mean their family lives in a temporary space like a motel, shelter or share a home with other families.
