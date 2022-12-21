ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, CO

travellemming.com

19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)

I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Casa Bonita reopening date announced by 'South Park' creators

DENVER — One of Colorado's most iconic restaurants known for food and fun in a festive atmosphere, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023. More snow, a winning Denver Broncos season and the reopening of the Lakewood fixture famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas: That's what "South Park" creators and restaurant owners Matt Parker and Trey Stone said Coloradans want the most for Christmas.
LAKEWOOD, CO
OutThere Colorado

HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home

Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
MORRISON, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Las Potrancas location opens in Parker

The food and the customer service — that’s what’s going to make newly-opened Las Potrancas Mexican Restaurant stand out, according to owner Gelacio Ramirez. “Everything’s amazing,” Ramirez said of the restaurant’s food. “It’s hard to say ‘This is my favorite plate.’”
PARKER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
coaster101.com

My First and Maybe Last Elitch Gardens Visit

Today I’m diving deep into the archives to revisit a trip I took to Elitch Gardens last year. I found myself in Denver for work and of course had to make a stop at the medium-sized amusement and water park located on the fringe of Downtown Denver, the skyline of which creates a unique backdrop for the park.
DENVER, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Thursday was Denver’s second-coldest day in recorded history

Thursday’s bitter-cold temperatures from a historic Siberian cold front nearly set the record for the coldest day in Denver’s recorded history. The front, which blew into the city with a near-record-setting 75-degree temperature drop Wednesday, kept temperatures Thursday in the negatives the entire day, from a high of -6 degrees to a low of -24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

First Look: The World's Largest Banh Mi Chain Debuts in Denver

What we saw: Denver's first outpost of Lee's Sandwiches opened on December 18 at the corner of Alameda and Federal. It's also the city's first banh mi spot with a drive-thru. The brand's history goes back to 1980, when founder Chieu Le launched a catering truck in San Jose, California. That venture morphed into "the largest industrial catering company in Northern California," according to the Lee's Sandwiches website. The Le family began serving banh mi sandwiches in 1983 and opened a permanent location for Lee's Sandwiches in San Jose that same year. European-style sandwiches with toppings like ham, turkey, bacon and roast beef on croissants and baguettes were added in 2001 by Chieu and his oldest son, Minh.
DENVER, CO

