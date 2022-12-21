Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
NASDAQ
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
NASDAQ
Matrix Service (MTRX) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ
Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Sail Through the Choppy Market
To combat the broad inflationary pressure, The Federal Reserve will likely keep raising interest rates, making the market extremely volatile. Fears of a recession have added to the concern. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG, eGain Corporation EGAN, Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC and KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE are worth betting on.
NASDAQ
Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider 8x8 (EGHT)
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
NASDAQ
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ
Fast-paced Momentum Stock DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
NASDAQ
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
NASDAQ
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole...
NASDAQ
Why ATN International Stock Was Leaping Higher This Week
Niche telecom company ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) attracted much interest this week. As a result, its share price was up by nearly 16% week to date as of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A hefty dividend raise was the action that shined the spotlight on the stock.
NASDAQ
Is Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
As Rate Hike Fears Deepen, Here're 5 Bank Stocks to Buy for 2023
A couple of fresh economic reports raised worries about the Federal Reserve’s continued monetary tightening measures. Despite rampant inflation, the U.S. economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3.2% in the third quarter, more than an earlier estimate of 2.9%. The growth in the economy’s output in goods and...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock?
Investors in Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Should You Retain Markel (MKL) Stock in Your Portfolio?
Markel Corporation MKL has been gaining momentum given strong policy retention levels, expanded product offerings, lower operating expenses and a solid cash position. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Markel’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $65.87 and $85.48, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.4% and 29.8%, respectively.
NASDAQ
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood wasn't buying a lot of stocks earlier this month, but she's been picking up the pace lately. The co-founder, CEO, and principal stock picker of Ark Invest publishes her daily transactions. We know what Ark Invest bought -- and what it sold -- on Thursday. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX),...
NASDAQ
Is Neuronetics (STIM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Neuronetics (STIM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Want the Gift that Keeps on Giving? Buy These 5 Stocks in 2023
Dividend-paying stocks are the gift that keeps on giving. These companies give their investors steady dividend income that they can use to buy more stocks or pay their bills. However, some dividend stocks are extra generous. They give their investors more money almost every quarter. Five companies that have a...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Here is What You Need to Know
Hologic (HOLX) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +1.3%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About Petrobras (PBR) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. — Petrobras PBR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Apr 21, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied...
Comments / 0