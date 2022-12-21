Saying goodbye is one of the hardest experiences we face. Additionally, it is hard to let go of those whom you’ve spent countless hours with and became very fond of. This is especially true within the Erie Tiger Golf team. Golf is a sport that allows athletes to connect with others on a level that most other sports fail to reach. The tight-knit team is having many seniors leaving, but many are optimistic, knowing that a farewell is temporary and that they will see each other again.

ERIE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO