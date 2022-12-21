ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
tipranks.com

‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
Entrepreneur

2 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now for Under $35

The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and lingering recession concerns have necessitated adding a defensive layer to one’s portfolio. As the market volatility is not expected to lessen anytime soon, it could...
NASDAQ

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) is a Solid Choice

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
NASDAQ

Best Value Stock to Buy for December 9th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

Why You Should Retain ICF International (ICFI) Stock Now

ICF International, Inc. ICFI has a strong global presence in diverse markets and its robust, long-term relationships with clients should continue to drive sales. ICF’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are expected to improve 14.2% and 11%, respectively, year over year. Earnings are anticipated to rise 20.1% and 1.9% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
NASDAQ

Here's Why Signet (SIG) Stock Appears to be a Lucrative Pick

Signet Jewelers Limited’s SIG sturdy omnichannel endeavors make it a top-notch player even in such a volatile backdrop. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is performing pretty impressively on the bourses, thanks to solid growth in its e-commerce business and smooth progress in the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are catalysts. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.

