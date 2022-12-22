ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Wife Allison Holker Opened Up About Her Grief In Her First Instagram Post Since His Death

By Anthony Robledo
 2 days ago

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker attend the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles.

JC Olivera / FilmMagic

On Wednesday, dancer Allison Holker shared a photo on Instagram of her and her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, with a heartfelt message in her first post since he died .

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker wrote in the caption.

Instagram: @allisonholker

Boss, an accomplished dancer and choreographer who was a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , died on Dec. 13 at age 40 by suicide, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner . His death prompted an outpouring of grief from the celebrities who had worked with him and become his friends, as well as the fans who’d followed his exuberant performances on TV and social media for years.

Boss and Holker, who met on So You Think You Can Dance , had just celebrated nine years of marriage. In an Instagram post on Dec. 10, Boss shared photos from their wedding and wrote , "Happy anniversary my love."

DeGeneres commented on Holker’s post on Wednesday showing support. Boss was first featured as a guest DJ on her show in 2014, eventually rising to become co-executive producer.

“There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it,” DeGeneres commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7xvZ_0jqcX2YE00

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Ellen DeGeneres appear on Ellen's Game of Games .

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

YouTuber Kalen Allen, who also appeared on the Ellen show with Boss for years, also expressed support for Holker on Wednesday.

“We’ll take care of you all from now and forever more,” Allen commented.

Others who flooded Holker’s comment section to show support included actor Ashley Tisdale, singer Christina Perri, singer Tamar Braxton, wrestler Nikki Bella, and dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

Holker previously shared a statement about her husband following his death, remembering his devotion to his family and community.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” the statement said. “He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Dec. 21, 2022, at 22:26 PM

