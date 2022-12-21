Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ewu.edu
‘Iron Nun’ to Visit Eastern on Jan. 18
Sister Madonna Buder also known as the “Iron Nun” started running at the age of 48 and began competing in marathons and then started doing triathlons. Today, the veteran runner has completed over 45 triathlon’s spanning six different age groups. In 2014, she was inducted into the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame. At the age of 86, she was the featured athlete in the 2016 Summer Olympics Nike ad.
ewu.edu
Reminder About Upcoming Timesheets and Holidays
To be paid for a holiday, employees must be in paid status (sick leave, vacation leave, compensatory time, personal holiday or time worked) on their regular, scheduled workday preceding the holiday. There is no “holiday” time sheet code at EWU. Employees that are required to report all hours every pay...
