Sister Madonna Buder also known as the “Iron Nun” started running at the age of 48 and began competing in marathons and then started doing triathlons. Today, the veteran runner has completed over 45 triathlon’s spanning six different age groups. In 2014, she was inducted into the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame. At the age of 86, she was the featured athlete in the 2016 Summer Olympics Nike ad.

