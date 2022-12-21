Colorado’s Plastic Pollution Reduction Act phase one is set to begin January 1st, with the implementation of a $0.10 bag fee for disposal bags at certain retail locations across the state of Colorado. The Dolores River Brewery is featured in a charity coloring book produced by RadCraft and the James Beard Foundation, and LPEA’s scholarship applications have opened. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Pop’s Truck and RV Center and The Payroll Department

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO