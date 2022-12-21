ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Comments / 1

Related
rrobserver.com

San Juan plant on track to be demolished

Wrecking crews could start demolishing the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station next spring now that the city of Farmington has discarded its plan to turn the plant into the world’s largest carbon-capture facility. The city announced its decision late Tuesday to end all efforts to acquire the plant from...
FARMINGTON, NM
Durango Local News

State-wide Bag Fee to Begin

Colorado’s Plastic Pollution Reduction Act phase one is set to begin January 1st, with the implementation of a $0.10 bag fee for disposal bags at certain retail locations across the state of Colorado. The Dolores River Brewery is featured in a charity coloring book produced by RadCraft and the James Beard Foundation, and LPEA’s scholarship applications have opened. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Pop’s Truck and RV Center and The Payroll Department
COLORADO STATE
ksut.org

The Durango Chief: Native perspectives

The sign stands tall in the center of downtown Durango, just off Main Street. It's a depiction of a smiling man with brown skin, wearing jeans and a feather in his hair, waving to passersby. The 20-foot caricature is mounted on top of the Toh-Atin Gallery customer parking sign. “It's...
DURANGO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy