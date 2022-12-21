Read full article on original website
San Juan plant on track to be demolished
Wrecking crews could start demolishing the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station next spring now that the city of Farmington has discarded its plan to turn the plant into the world’s largest carbon-capture facility. The city announced its decision late Tuesday to end all efforts to acquire the plant from...
Despite promises of help, a community struggles after San Juan Generating Station closes
The San Juan mine is a dark pit in the rocky red landscape west of Farmington, its tunnels burrowing into a rich seam of coal that has yielded many millions of tons since it opened in 1973. Now, the few employees still there are above ground. The portals to the...
New Mexico city ends bid to retrofit coal-fired power plant
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — City leaders have ended their bid to retrofit a shuttered coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico as a way to preserve jobs and tax revenue for Farmington and surrounding communities. The city of Farmington announced Tuesday it had ended the effort began years ago...
The end: City says San Juan Generating Station retrofit project no longer feasible
FARMINGTON – The City of Farmington announced it has ended the plan it began years ago to acquire the San Juan Generating Station and run it with a partner. The announcement Dec. 20 followed a loss during arbitration hearings Dec. 14 that the city called a “catastrophic blow” to the partnership between it and Enchant Energy.
State-wide Bag Fee to Begin
Colorado’s Plastic Pollution Reduction Act phase one is set to begin January 1st, with the implementation of a $0.10 bag fee for disposal bags at certain retail locations across the state of Colorado. The Dolores River Brewery is featured in a charity coloring book produced by RadCraft and the James Beard Foundation, and LPEA’s scholarship applications have opened. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Pop’s Truck and RV Center and The Payroll Department
Three Towns in The Four Corners — A Cultural Insight Into Colorado’s Border Communities
Using wheelbarrows to transport the merchandise, Maria’s Bookshop moved into its current location in an old building in downtown Durango in 1992. Last year, it sold 100,000 volumes, many of them hardbacks. Tourists constitute about half the customers of Maria’s, a higher percentage during summer when the Durango &...
The Durango Chief: Native perspectives
The sign stands tall in the center of downtown Durango, just off Main Street. It's a depiction of a smiling man with brown skin, wearing jeans and a feather in his hair, waving to passersby. The 20-foot caricature is mounted on top of the Toh-Atin Gallery customer parking sign. “It's...
Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing woman in northwestern New Mexico
Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing woman last seen in May 2022 in northwestern New Mexico. Charlotte Ann Begay is 44 years old, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and white hair. Begay also has a tattoo on her left shoulder...
San Juan County deputies make arrest following hours-long standoff
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested in San Juan County Tuesday following a two-and-a-half SWAT standoff. San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house on County Road 2892 shortly after calls came into police dispatch around 11:00 a.m. Officials say a shot had been heard at the residence where a domestic […]
CBI issues endangered missing alert for 16-year-old last seen Sunday
Audrianna Diaz was last seen around 1 p.m Sunday in the area of the Durango Community Shelter. She was last seen wearing a black Carhartt hoodie, denim jeans and brown Ugg-style boots.
