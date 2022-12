CITATION BY PUBLICATION – Application to Determine Heirship. The alleged heir(s) in the above-numbered and entitled estate filed an Application to Determine Heirship in this estate on the 5thday of December, 2022, requesting that the Court determine who are the heirs and only heirs of TROY GLENN BULLARD, Deceased, and their respective share and interests in such estate.

ELLIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO